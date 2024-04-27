BREAKING: New York Jets Select FSU Football QB Jordan Travis In Fifth Round Of 2024 NFL Draft
The Florida State Seminoles are coming off an ACC Championship season led by star quarterback Jordan Travis who set multiple school records during his tenure in Tallahassee. The 'Noles have already seen Jared Verse, Braden Fiske, Trey Benson, Jarrian Jones, Renardo Green, and Keon Coleman headed to the NFL and Travis became the next off the board.
The New York Jets selected Travis in the fifth-round with the No. 171 overall pick. He's the first Florida State quarterback to be drafted since Jameis Winston in 2015.
Travis is coming off a monster campaign with the Seminoles throwing for 8,644 yards and 65 touchdowns, adding 1,910 yards and scoring 31 touchdowns on 409 carries on the ground. He was the only player in FSU history to rush for at least seven touchdowns in four consecutive seasons. The 6'1'', 200-pound signal caller out of West Palm Beach, FL holds career records for touchdowns, total offense, quarterback rushing yards, and quarterback rushing touchdowns. Additionally, he is the lone player in FSU history with over 50 passing touchdowns paired with at least 12 rushing touchdowns.
Travis' college career was marked by ups and downs. While leading the Seminoles to a perfect season, his was cut short due to a devastating leg injury that altered the landscape of the 2023 College Football Playoff altogether. The Jets aren't exactly taking a chance on the fifth-place Heisman finalist, but his late-round selection was likely impacted by his recovery period.
The Jets are getting a strong minded leader and Travis will benefit from being in the locker room with future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers and productive veteran Tyrod Taylor while he begins his NFL career.
