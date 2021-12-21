2022 wide receiver speaks on his offer from David Johnson and Florida State

Florida State’s 2022 recruiting class is solid coming out of the early signing period, but Mike Norvell and his staff are still looking to fill some holes before the February signing day. Wide receiver is a position of need for the Seminoles, so with that being said, the coaches have been evaluating both high school and portal possibilities that are unsigned.

One player that has emerged on their board is 3-star wide receiver Charles Robertson from Zachary, LA. The current Louisiana commitment was offered by David Johnson Monday evening. As Robertson states, the coaching staff at FSU has been talking to him for about a month now.

“I’ve been talking with FSU since before the championship game, like the 3rd round,” Robertson said. “Coach Yac (David Johnson) came by my school and pulled me out of class. He told me that my coaches told him to check me out. He said everything they said about me seemed to be true, that I am a hard worker and a player.”

Charles said he was surprised by the offer and that he has a legitimate interest in what the Seminoles can offer him on the next level.

“I won’t lie, I was kind of surprised they offered,” Robertson said. “Coach Yac told me that my film was great, that he liked my knee drive and how well I track deep balls. He said I run good routes and I could fit there. I also talked to Coach Dugans. Coach Yac watched my film, then passed it to the offensive coordinator who then passed it to Coach Norvell. They all liked it.”

“FSU is a school I am definitely interested in,” Robertson continued. “They have really good academics, the coaches seem good which is a big part for me, and they pass the ball. I know they are in the process of rebuilding the program back up. I can come in and help them do that.”

Charles committed to former Louisiana coach Billy Napier on July 31st. In the meantime, he says that he will stay committed until he takes some visits to see what schools are like in person.

“I have my official visit to Louisiana the first weekend of January and I am talking to FSU about an official visit at the end of January,” Robertson said. “I need to go and see what these schools are like in person. The times I went to Louisiana for games they just made me feel welcomed like I was family and that’s what it is all about. I am going to take visits and sign on signing day.”

The 6’2”, 183-pound wideout is coming off of a huge senior season which saw him reel in 61 catches for 1200 yards and 14 scores. Playing in the highest classification in Louisiana, Charles says he can offer a lot to a team on the next level.

“I am big and physical but I also have speed and route running, plus I love to block to open up the run game,” Robertson said. “I have the physicality other receivers don’t have but I can also make moves and create space.

Vanderbilt is the other Power 5 program talking to Charles at this time, but he expects more offers to come soon.

