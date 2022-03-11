2023 DB Daemon Fagan being presented an opportunity by Florida State

The biggest recruiting weekend of the offseason for Florida State through mid-march came last weekend for junior day. With a ton of talented prospects on campus, the Seminoles also kicked off their annual slate of spring practices.

Shortly after the practice began, a bus packed to the brim with players from the popular 7-on-7 team, South Florida Express, arrived on campus. 2023 defensive back Daemon Fagan was among the recruits interested to check out Tallahassee. It was his first time back in town in nearly a year.

"Really amazing," Fagan said. "I haven't been up here since the spring game last year, so it feels good to get back up here knowing the relationship I built with the coaches are stronger and everything. Really seeing everything in-person has really boosted everything about the school."

Fagan paid close attention to the defensive backs at Saturday's practice. One thing that stood out to him was how versatile everyone is.

"Just really the intensity and the versatility," Fagan said. "They like to move all their DBs around. If you are a corner, you are going to get some reps at safety as well. You are going to be versatile, no matter what you do."

"The intensity was way higher, competing," Fagan continued. "It is only the first day of spring practice too, so it doesn't look bad at all for one day of spring practice.

The Florida native has a strong connection with defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson. His main communication is with Woodson and he also speaks to head coach Mike Norvell.

"Coach Woodson is like the main person that I speak to, him and Norvell," Fagan said. "That is like the big connection I have to Florida State."

It was important for him to sit down with Norvell and Woodson before departing. The Seminoles aren't looking to pull any gimmicks, they're presenting Fagan with an opportunity and leaving the rest up to him.

"It went good, just preaching to me that they're not going to recruit me," Fagan said. "They're not going to sell me a dream or anything. They're going to present an opportunity and it's up to me to take it or not."

Fagan will be at USC this upcoming weekend with trips to Louisville, Ohio State, and NC State also on the docket. He'll be back at Florida State during the summer.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound safety thinks that the Seminoles will be a legitimate option for him as long as the relationship keeps building.

"I think they can stay in it," Fagan said. "Just continue to build a relationship. I feel like it would be a good situation for me to come here."

