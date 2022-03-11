2023 DB Damari Brown building relationships at Florida State

A packed bus arrived on Florida State's campus last Saturday with nearly the entirety of the renowned 7-on-7 team, South Florida Express. 2023 defensive back Damari Brown was one of the prospects to make the trip and he enjoyed his time in Tallahassee.

“It was pretty good, atmosphere, intensity up high," Brown said. "Coach Norvell was ready to go and excited for the upcoming season,”

Brown and his teammates took the short stroll over to the practice fields to watch the Seminoles kick off spring practice. He liked the energy at practice.

"Energys up, tempo, everyone is running around out there," Brown said. "Coming to get back at it and improve. I think they're going to have a better year this year."

One of the main purposes of his visit was to continue furthering relationships with Florida State's coach staff. He's been speaking with head coach Mike Norvell, defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson, defensive coordinator Adam Fuller, and linebackers coach Randy Shannon.

Brown's father actually played with Shannon in college.

“I came here to keep building relationships," Brown said. "That will be one of the main things in my decision. Who I’m close with, who I feel most comfortable with.”

“I have a great relationship with coach Woodson, coach Shannon, coach Adam Fuller and coach Norvell,” Brown continued. “My dad played in college with coach Shannon. That plays a big role because that’s almost like another family member that I have on this staff that would have my back.”

The Florida native is very close with coach Woodson. He believes that Woodson is a genuine coach and that he can help develop him at the next level.

“Coach Woodson, he wants the best out of his players, he cares about them truly, he’s a genuine guy," Brown said. "We’re pretty close and he wants the best for me on and off the field. He wants to help develop me.”

Prior to wrapping up his visit, Brown sat down with head coach Mike Norvell for a meeting. He understands that Norvell is going to push him and that it won't always be easy if he chooses Florida State.

"It went good," Brown said. "He's going to work my tail off here, he wants to get the best out of me. He's going to develop me to be the best player that I can be."

Following this visit, the Seminoles are among the top schools in Brown's recruitment. Miami, Clemson, Alabama, Florida, and LSU are a few other schools that are heavily involved.

"One of my top schools, for sure," Brown said. "Florida State, they're not going nowhere, they're probably going to be in the mix when it comes down to it."

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound cornerback will visit Alabama, Clemson, and LSU soon. He's hoping for a return trip to Florida State over the summer. An updated top list will be coming at the end of the spring.

