2023 linebacker Caleb LaVallee discusses offer from Florida State

Florida State continues to be active on the recruiting trail. On Wednesday, they offered 2023 linebacker Caleb LaVallee from Whitefield Academy in Cobb County, GA.

Caleb LaVallee is coming off of an All-State junior season for Whitefield Academy. The word that best describes the latest offer for Mike Norvell and his staff is versatility. The ability to play all three linebacker positions, while also sliding to the secondary as a hybrid safety, is what caught the attention of FSU and many other programs.

“I am a defensive player but I am also versatile enough to play offense,” LaVallee said. “I’m fast, so I can line up like a strong safety/hybrid type. I feel I can help any school at all three linebacker positions but I really like to play in space.”

“I have seven offers from Louisville, Duke, Maryland, Coastal Carolina, Vanderbilt, Princeton, and now FSU,” LaVallee continued. “ I am hearing from Virginia, Oklahoma, Northwestern, Stanford, Alabama, Tennessee, and a few others. I hope Oklahoma, Northwestern, and Stanford offer. I like all of the coaches at those schools and I like what I’ve heard about each program. They are planning to come see me once the dead period is lifted.”

Florida State is a program Caleb has been in touch with now for some time. He visited last year for the North Carolina State game, coming away impressed with the visit. He says that FSU is a program he has a lot of interest in because of the relationships he’s building with the coaching staff.

“FSU has always been a powerhouse school pretty much ever since I’ve been playing football,” LaVallee said. “I was really excited about the offer and I am thankful because I enjoyed my visit there and I can see myself there one day. My first visit there was great. I visited this past season for the N.C. State game. I love it - the atmosphere, coaches and the feel. I like Coach Shannon a lot. I loved Coach Marve, and so did my parents, but Coach Shannon has been around forever. I love both of them. We’ve been talking for a while now. I talk to Coach Shannon, Coach Norvell, and Kenyatta Watson too, being from Georgia. They love my game and think I am the right fit for their defense and that they are excited about the possibility of me going there. I’ll continue to talk to Coach Shannon but I think they like me at linebacker but also as a guy that can play the hybrid role for them.”

LaVallee told NoleGameday that he’s been on visits to Vanderbilt, Duke, South Carolina, North Carolina, Stanford, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest and Princeton. Some were spring visits but most were gameday visits. According to the standout defender, the FSU visit was one that has stuck with him.

“I have things I liked about each visit but the FSU visit was one of my favorites,” LaVallee said. “I went with my parents, they loved it too. Just like me, they were impressed. I loved Doak - it is incredible. I was really taken aback about how nice and welcoming the coaching staff was to me.”

When you click on the highlights for Caleb the first thing that jumps out is his speed and instincts.

“I’d describe myself as a very smart, very fast, and instinctive player,” LaVallee said. “I’m aggressive. I want to get better at a lot of things, but my focus this season is getting better at block shedding and block destruction.”

Caleb plays catcher and outfield for his school’s baseball team. His athletic ability is going to provide him the opportunity to earn more offers throughout the spring. He knows what he’s looking for and has a timeline on when he wants to commit.

“I am keeping all of my options open,” LaVallee said. “I am looking for a place that is the right fit and a place that is a home away from home. I am looking for good academics, a strong football culture, and a place that is going to also develop me as a man. I’m not going to be an early enrollee but I want to commit before the summer is over and sign during the early signing period. I want to be able to give all of my attention to my school and the team.”

Caleb plans to be back in Tallahassee on the 22nd for another visit.

“They asked me to come on the 22nd so I am going to go then,” LaVallee said about visiting FSU. “I want to see more of the campus and the facilities and spend more time with the coaches and learn more about them.”

In 10 games this past season, Caleb had 104 carries for 695 yards and 11 rushing touchdowns and 9 receptions for 90 yards, and another score on offense, while on defense he had 118 tackles (75 solo), 6 sacks, 16 tackles for loss, 1 fumble recovery, 1 forced fumble, and 1 interception.