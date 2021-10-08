2023 TE commit Randy Pittman talks junior season, Florida State

Mosley High School is pushing for the playoffs thanks to nine total touchdowns from Pittman.

The high school football season is in full swing and as crazy as it sounds, the playoffs are coming up in a near matter of weeks. The final few weeks of the regular season will be important for multiple Florida State commitments as they look to lead their teams to postseason success.

2023 tight end Randy Pittman has been at the forefront of Mosley High School's 6-0 start. He's caught 18 passes for 236 yards and three touchdowns while adding six more scores on the ground in short yardage situations.

“Everything is going well," Pittman said to NoleGameday's Dustin Lewis. "We’ve been coached well, we’ve been playing hard, everything has been going in our favor. The work we put in throughout the summer to now is finally paying off.”

“I know my role," Pittman continued. "Whenever we need something, we look to me to get it done. That’s what I’m going to continue to do. Whatever situation that is, I’m going to continue to get the job done. We have a lot of people on offense that we can get the ball to and we’re going to continue to do that. We have a lot of playmakers, so we just try to get the ball to the person with an advantage.”

A season ago, the Dolphins finished 4-4 and made the Florida 6A State Playoffs. They're set up for an even deeper run in the postseason in 2021 but have to close out their final four games first.

“This week we have a big game against Navarre," Pittman said. "We go over there to their hometown. Next week, we’ve got Rickards at home. Those are probably our biggest games.”

Pittman became the second commitment, alongside defensive end Lamont Green Jr, in Florida State's 2023 class back in April. Since then, quarterback Chris Parson and wide receiever Vandrevius Jacobs have also joined the fold. They've all been working to build relationships with one another.

“I talked to Lamont [Green Jr] and Chris [Parson] a lot," Pittman said. "We try to stay in touch and find ways to go to the same home games to go on visits together. We try to keep in touch as much as we can despite being so far away from each other. Chris and I, just about every week we check up on each other and see how each other played. Just to see how we’re both doing.”

The Seminoles 1-4 start to the 2021 season hasn't detered Pittman from his interest in the program. He believes in what head coach Mike Norvell is building in Tallahassee.

“I understand the game of football," Pittman said. "With coach Norvell coming in, it’s a process. I didn’t expect us to be great overnight. It’s good to see that we’re taking our first steps forward and working towards this process to be better.”

The Florida native's main recruiters on the staff are tight ends coach Chris Thomsen and coach Norvell. He facetimed Thomsen this week during a staff meeting.

“I actually talked to coach Thomsen and coach Norvell yesterday," Pittman said. "Coach CT, he hit me up and told me to give him a call. I facetimed him and they just so happened to be in a coaches meeting. I spoke to everybody, it was good to hear from them after a win and to see everyone happy and smiling. I want to be a part of that.”



Pittman had an opportunity to visit Florida State a few weeks ago for the season-opener against Notre Dame. Despite the loss, he was excited walking out of Doak Campbell Stadium.

“I loved it," Pittman said. "Unfortunately, we weren’t able to pull out the win but just seeing what I’m going to be a part of in the next two years was amazing. It’s college football, it’s right up the road, it’s Florida State. It’s really a dream school and to see how everything works and the people supporting you was amazing.”

The Mosley High School product plans to return to Tallahassee in November to watch FSU take on Miami. Pittman is a talented prospect and schools such as Louisville, UCF, Cincinnati, Ole Miss, Nebraska, and South Alabama have continued to show him interest. Regardless, he says that he's fully locked in with the Seminoles.

“My commitment stands at 100%," Pittman said. "I just love the environment and the people when I go there. I love the way they operate their program, the university. Growing up watching Florida State build as a whole was just amazing. I wanted to be a part of it so my commitment stands at 100%.”

The 6-foot-1, 230-pound tight end is ranked as the No. 312 overall prospect, the No. 20 TE and the No. 64 recruit in the state of Florida in the 2023 class according to 247Sports.

