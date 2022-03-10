2023 WR commit Vandrevius Jacobs takes in Florida State's first spring practice

Jacobs got more of a feel for the coaching styles of Mike Norvell and Ron Dugans this weekend.

The weekend gave prospects across the country an opportunity to visit Florida State for junior day and view the opening spring practice of 2022. Commitments and targets flocked to Tallahassee for the event on Saturday.

2023 wide receiver Vandrevius Jacobs has been pledged to the Seminoles since last June. He's been on multiple visits to Florida State since then and always has a great time when he's on campus.

"It was great. Every time I come back up here, it is just a great experience," Jacobs said. "I love it up here. I just can't wait to get down here, get ready to turn this thing around."

Obviously, Jacobs is already committed so the main point of this visit was to watch head coach Mike Norvell and wide receivers coach Ron Dugans get down to business. Norvell's energy stood out to him.

"I like the tempo, how much energy Coach Norvell had on the field, off the field," Jacobs said. "That is the type of coach I want to play for. He is involved. I loved it. The practice has made me want to come here even more seeing how much he is involved with the team. I'm an energy guy."

As for coach Dugans, Jacobs really liked his passion. He can tell that Dugans is focused on the fundamentals and getting things correct, which is the type of coach that he wants to learn from.

"You can tell he has so much passion and love for the game," Jacobs said. "That is the type of coach I want. He is going to tell me the do's and do nots, the rights and the wrongs, when I'm right and when I'm wrong."

The Florida native honed in on the little details from the wide receivers during the practice such as how they ran their routes and the concepts. He was trying to take things away to improve himself.

"I was just really keying on the route concepts, what kind of routes they run," Jacobs said. "I really keyed on the receivers, the routes, how they run their routes, how they come in and out of their breaks, the releases. Just stuff like that, the little stuff, to see how I can improve my game."

On Sunday, Jacobs returned to campus for a meeting with coach Norvell. They discuss similar topics on each visit as the head coach instills what he's expecting from the young receiver one day.

"Every time I get up here and talk to him, he will give us the same message," Jacobs said. "The family atmosphere. How much energy he keeps. What he expects from me. What he expects from us as a team and as a group, as a 2023 class."

His closest relationship in #Tribe23 is with quarterback commitment, Chris Parson. The two have been talking for a while and spent some time together on the visit. They're excited to do their part in turning the Seminoles around.

"Me and Chris Parson already got our little connection," Jacobs said. "He is already committed. That's really who I was talking to most of the time. We are just ready to get here and make an impact, make a change as soon as we get here."

During the course of the visit, 2023 defensive tackle Keith Sampson Jr. became the latest addition in the class. Jacobs was happy about his decision and has already been in contact with him.

"He's a dog," Jacobs said. "I was happy when I found out he committed. As soon as I found out he committed, I added him to the group chat."

The 6-foot, 161-pound wide receiver has no plans to visit other schools in the immediate future. He's looking to return to Florida State again this spring, possibly for the spring game on April 9.

