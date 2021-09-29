A New Look: FSU's offensive tackle board for the 2022 class

Improving the offensive line’s talent and depth is a focus for Florida State in the 2022 recruiting class. On Tuesday, one of the Seminoles’ top targets, Elijah Pritchett, committed to Alabama. Despite multiple visits throughout the year, FSU wasn’t able to finish and land the blue-chip tackle.

It is expected that the coaches will continue to evaluate their options as they look to fill the slot they once thought they had with Pritchett. With Early Signing Day just a few months away, FSU is now battling a shrunken recruiting board and a dismal start to the 2021 season.

There are still some options for FSU, a few on the blue-chip side while others are lower-ranked but earning interest from other Power 5 programs. We look at what’s left out there and possible targets for the coaching staff to add to the 10th rated class nationally.

1. Julian Armella - St. Thomas Aquinas, Ft. Lauderdale, FL

With Elijah Pritchett off of the board, Armella is the sure-fire top remaining offensive line target for the Seminoles. The 6-foot-6, 295-pound blue-chip tackle has made two visits to FSU over the past few months, most recently for the home opener vs Notre Dame. The legacy recruit, known as one of the more physically dominating linemen in this class, has been rumored to be a slight lean to LSU at this time. This is one FSU needs to land.

2. Eston Harris - Auburn High School, Auburn, AL

Look for FSU to swing back and check in on Harris. The 6-foot-6, 290-pound tackle was one of the most impressive tackles to camp at FSU over the summer. With other targets ahead on the board and FSU feeling good about some others, the focus on Harris dropped off some. It looks like Auburn and Florida have emerged for Harris. Is it too late for the Noles?

3. Trent Ramsey - Carrollwood Day, Tampa, FL

Ramsey is off to a good start to his senior season and he’s one of the top uncommitted offensive linemen in Florida for 2022. Ramsey was offered by FSU back in April 2020. Sitting at 22 offers to date, the 6-foot-4, 275-pound tackle has a great frame with long arms which allows him to keep defenders at a distance. He’s aggressive - go watch his highlights and you’ll see him throwing defenders around.

4. Molik Mason - Green Run High, Virginia Beach, VA

Mason is a 6-foot-6, 280-pound lineman from one of the most fertile areas for high school football on the east coast. Sitting at five offers right now, Mason has been someone FSU has been evaluating since March. While evaluating this position is tough, Molik has the traits that could help him emerge under the coaching of Alex Atkins if FSU were to pursue.

5. Ja’Kavion Nonar - Glades Central, Belle Glade, FL

Nonar, a former Pitt commit, is starting to see his stock rise. A multi-year starter at one of the best programs in Florida, Ja’Kavion is one of my personal favorites for the 2022 class. The 6-foot-7, 285-pound athlete has the frame that we’re now seeing in today’s game - long, lean, strong. Florida is emerging with Nonar at this time.

6. Josiah Lancaster - Plant City, Plant City, FL

Lancaster is one of the top-rated remaining offensive linemen in the state. While he doesn’t have the elite frame as others on this list, the 6-foot-5, 315-pound lineman is one to evaluate and keep an eye on this fall. He sits at six offers from Georgia Tech, ECU, Iowa State, FAU, FIU and UCF.

Other possible targets to watch this fall include:

Hayden White from Bartram Trail. Currently committed to FAU.

Shomari Seymour from Plantation

Miguel Cedeno from American Heritage. Multi-year starter

