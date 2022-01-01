Skip to main content
    •
    January 1, 2022
    Publish date:

    BREAKING: Florida State lands Illinois wide receiver transfer

    The Seminoles landed their third transfer receiver of the offseason to kick off 2022.
    Author:

    Florida State continued to address the need for playmakers as they kicked off 2022 with the commitment of former Illinois quarterback turned wide receiver Greg “Duece” Spann.

    READ MORE: Linebacker with ties to multiple Florida State coaches enters Transfer Portal

    Coming out of high school, Spann was someone former FSU head coach Willie Taggart looked at. At the time, Spann was one of the most athletic and physically gifted quarterbacks in his class.

    Once he enrolled at Illinois, though, he made the move to wide receiver. At 6’4”, 194 pounds, Duece is one of the most interesting prospects that have entered the portal this offseason.

    No image description

    Production hasn’t been the name of the game for Spann yet - it’s the gifts he brings to the table. Legit sub 4.4 speed, an impressive understanding of the position while being new to it, and just raw upside are what caught the attention of Mike Norvell and his staff.

    READ MORE: Five transfer portal options for Florida State to keep your eyes on

    Once Spann entered the portal the Seminoles jumped right on him. With the need to stretch the field, they’ve now gotten significantly better in that department as Spann joins Mycah Pittman and Johnny Wilson as new additions to the roster.

    FSU fans should be excited about this one. We’ll have more on this late breaking news.

    Happy New Year!

    USATSI_16827308
    Recruiting

    BREAKING: Florida State lands Illinois wide receiver transfer

    just now
    USATSI_13601997 2
    Pro Noles

    Atlanta Falcons sign former Florida State offensive lineman

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_17203328
    Recruiting

    Linebacker with ties to multiple Florida State coaches enters Transfer Portal

    10 hours ago
    USATSI_16688950
    Recruiting

    Five transfer portal options for Florida State to keep your eyes on

    22 hours ago
    Capture
    Football

    Three Early Enrollees to track heading into 2022

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_16231546
    Recruiting

    Florida State staff offers in-state 2024 defensive back

    23 hours ago
    FH3jv0pXwAkPKU1.jfif
    Football

    Oregon Ducks hire former Florida State staff member

    Dec 30, 2021
    USATSI_13994134
    Pro Noles

    Former Florida State guard signs with Phoenix Suns

    Dec 30, 2021