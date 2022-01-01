BREAKING: Florida State lands Illinois wide receiver transfer

The Seminoles landed their third transfer receiver of the offseason to kick off 2022.

Florida State continued to address the need for playmakers as they kicked off 2022 with the commitment of former Illinois quarterback turned wide receiver Greg “Duece” Spann.

Coming out of high school, Spann was someone former FSU head coach Willie Taggart looked at. At the time, Spann was one of the most athletic and physically gifted quarterbacks in his class.

Once he enrolled at Illinois, though, he made the move to wide receiver. At 6’4”, 194 pounds, Duece is one of the most interesting prospects that have entered the portal this offseason.

Production hasn’t been the name of the game for Spann yet - it’s the gifts he brings to the table. Legit sub 4.4 speed, an impressive understanding of the position while being new to it, and just raw upside are what caught the attention of Mike Norvell and his staff.

Once Spann entered the portal the Seminoles jumped right on him. With the need to stretch the field, they’ve now gotten significantly better in that department as Spann joins Mycah Pittman and Johnny Wilson as new additions to the roster.

FSU fans should be excited about this one. We’ll have more on this late breaking news.

Happy New Year!