Competition impresses 2024 DB commit Jordan Pride in first spring practice

The majority of Florida State's commitments across the 2023 and 2024 classes were in town over the weekend to attend the first practice of the spring and the junior day event. 2024 defensive back has been pledged to the Seminoles since last summer. He was among a plethora of talented prospects to arrive in Tallahassee on Saturday.

Pride has a good relationship with the staff already. The purpose of this trip was to get a better feel for head coach Mike Norvell and defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson's coaching styles. He liked what he saw.

"It was great," Pride said. "I liked them, I liked seeing them compete in the one on ones, especially. Getting after each other, that's what I like in practice."

Woodson and Pride have been communicating twice a week and are fairly close. Their styles mesh with one another as Pride wants a coach that will push him at the next level.

"He was pushing, like more than our coaches are pushing us," Pride said. "I like that though, it makes me get better every day and I just love it."

The Florida native toured the campus and sat down with head coach Mike Norvell for a meeting while at Florida State.

"We talked about stuff not related to football," Pride said. "He said to keep doing great things and that he's ready for me to get here."

One of the unique aspects of the weekend was a ton of alumni returning home to Tallahassee. Former NFL players, current pros, and program legends were around throughout the day on Saturday. They spoke to the recruits in a group to explain their paths.

"Yeah, it's great to know what they experienced and what I'm going to go through," Pride said. "Just learning about their journey."

The Blountstown High School product is still 100% with the Seminoles. He says that Georgia and Mississippi State are two schools that are still showing him interest.

As of late, he and fellow commitment, running back Kam Davis, have been focused on furthering a relationship with the latest member of the class, wide receiver Camdon Frier.

"We're starting to build a relationship, me and Kam [Davis] with Camdon Frier," Pride said. "We talk to him a little bit, we're starting to gel together."

Florida State loves multi-sport athletes and Pride is basically competing year-round in football, basketball, track, and baseball. Track season is coming up and he'll be participating in the 100 meter, 4X100 meter, 4X400 meter, 200 meter, and high-jump for his high school team.

The 6-foot-2, 165-pound safety is planning to be back on campus on April 9 for the spring game.

Stick with NoleGameday for more on Pride throughout his upcoming junior season.

