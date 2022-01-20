Florida and Florida State standing out for 2023 OL Tommy Kinsler

Florida State held its first 2023 recruiting event this past weekend, hosting nearly 30 recruits. One of the recruits on campus this weekend was Ocala - Trinity Catholic standout offensive lineman Tommy Kinsler.

The coaching staff at Florida State is taking a different approach to the normal Junior Day visits. Instead of hosting large groups of recruits, they are planning on hosting several smaller events that will allow them to spend more time with the recruits and their families.

According to Tommy Kinsler, this was something that made the visit stand out to him and his family.

“The coaches showed me and my family a lot of love during the visit,” Kinsler said. “Coach Norvell said I was the first recruit he wanted to meet with. He told me and my family that he wants me to be a ‘Nole and that they are going to try hard to get me. Of all of the coaches I’ve spoken to, Coach Norvell has kept it the realest with me. He told me that as long as I do the work on and off the field I can help them. He said some real stuff - more than just football. I loved the campus, too. Overall, it was a great visit.”

Trinity Catholic is one of the best programs in the state of Florida as they typically compete for state championships. The exposure gained from playing at a program like that has allowed Tommy to get a solid start to his recruitment as he has 11 offers.

“Schools like Florida, FSU, Miami, Georgia Tech, Boston College, Ole Miss, UCF, USF, FAMU and some others have offered,” Kinsler said. “I’d say right now I hear from Florida and FSU the most out of everyone right now.”

Coach Atkins and Coach Norvell impressed the in-state lineman this past weekend, building on a relationship that has been solid from the start.

“I talked to and met with the coaches, that’s something I really wanted to do on this visit,” Kinsler explained. “I’ve been to games, but sitting with the coaches and connecting with them, seeing how Coach Atkins is, I wanted to see that. FSU showed a lot of love. Coach Atkins is a good coach. He evaluates you and gives you the feedback on what you do right and wrong. I liked that, and my family liked that. You don’t get that as much from other coaches. My family, who are die-hard Gator fans, loved the visit.”

With Trinity Catholic being in Ocala that program traditionally has seen players go to Florida for college. Tommy admits to being a Gator fan, but says that what FSU has done so far has caught his attention.

“I’ve planned on keeping my recruitment open and evaluate my options, but yeah I’ve always liked Florida and grew up watching them,” Kinsler admitted. “It’s kind of weird being recruited by FSU, but I have to say the visit I just took was my first real visit and they are at the top. What’s stood out is the campus. I loved it. I didn’t realize how big it was. Just everything about it was nice.”

The 6’6”. 344-pound lineman says that FSU likes him as a guard but also plans to give him looks at tackle, while Florida likes him at tackle.

“Coach Atkins said I am likely a guard for them but I can maybe play some tackle, too,” Kinsler said. “I play both now. I feel I am pretty balanced. I have quick feet and a high football IQ and I am pretty aggressive. I’m more comfortable at tackle but I can do either (in college).”

Kinsler plans on taking a visit to Miami next and says he will visit FSU again on March 1st. As of right now, he plans on committing at some point during his senior season.