Florida State communicating daily with 2022 LB Aidan Vaughn

The Early Signing Period is right around the corner and the high school football playoffs will begin around the country in a matter of weeks. At this point, emerging seniors are beginning to pop up on the radar as colleges look to close out their recruiting classes with a bang.

READ MORE: Florida State Seminoles release depth chart for Clemson Tigers

2022 linebacker Aidan Vaughn has seen his stock explode since the beginning of his senior season. In fact, he's picked up at least nine offers over the last two weeks. Florida State joined Vaughn's recruitment on Monday night when defensive coordinator Adam Fuller extended him an offer.

“Coach Fuller, he actually extended the offer," Vaughn said to NoleGameday's Dustin Lewis. "I talked to him, he’s the defensive coordinator. We talked for about 20 minutes and I was pretty excited. Florida State’s a tradition rich school and everything about them is amazing so I was really excited for that.”

Vaughn wasn't expecting the offer to come on Monday but it didn't surprise him too much. As of late, he's been communicating with members of Florida State's staff basically every day. Along with Fuller, he's spoken to linebackers coach Chris Marve, Director of High School Relations Ryan Bartow, and Director of Player Relations Kenyatta Watson.

“I’ve been talking to the coaches a lot so I wasn’t too surprised but I was really excited," Vaughn said. "I wasn’t expecting an offer when he called me, I was just expecting to continue to build the relationship. It was seen but it wasn’t expected.”

“The linebackers coach and then the recruiting coordinators too," Vaughn continued. "Pretty much every day, if not every other day, for sure. We’ve been really building that connection a lot lately.”

READ MORE: Game Preview: Florida State at Clemson

The staff likes Vaughn's athleticism and a few other qualities of his game. With only one linebacker currently committed in the 2022 class, it'll be important to add at least one more to the fold before this cycle is over. Vaughn fits the mold that Florida State is looking for.

“They’ve told me that they want someone that can come in and play right away," Vaughn said. "Everything about my play just fits what they do. They love how athletic I am, my closing speed, how aggressive I am, the way I attack the ball, and all that stuff fits them pretty well.”

Outside of the Seminoles, the Michigan native has seen West Virginia, Louisville, Syracuse, Minnesota, Iowa, and others join his recruitment this month. With so much attention coming his way, it's definitely been a little difficult for Vaughn to navigate through the swarm.

“Recruiting the last few weeks, it’s been picking up really fast," Vaughn said. "Things have been kind of crazy so I’m just trying to build connections with everyone, see what fits the best, and then ultimately make a decision.”

“Honestly, it’s a lot to take in," Vaughn continued. "I’m trying to keep my mindset on just finishing this year off school-wise. Finishing the grades off, making sure everything is right to go to college and then finishing off with the team. Grinding after the season to become the best version possible. So, I’m trying to keep my head straight and then at the same time, figure out what fits best and where I can make the most impact going into college.”

With everything happening so fast, Vaughn can't even wrap his head around making a top-list at this point. He's hoping to take visits throughout the remainder of and after his senior season. Most of his trips will probably take place in late November or December.

“Louisville, Wisconsin, Syracuse, West Virginia," Vaughn said. "I just got two offers last night, Minnesota and Illinois, so I haven’t talked to them about making a visit yet but I definitely plan on making it out.”

READ MORE: Clemson to honor Bobby Bowden during Saturday's day

The Walled Lake Western product is also planning to make it down to Tallahassee. He doesn't have a firm date set at this time.

“I plan on making it down for sure," Vaughn said. "I don’t have any dates yet. Like I said, I’m just trying to make playoffs, that’s my main focus, but I definitely want to make it down there to check things out.”

Despite his recruitment beginning to explode over the last few weeks, Vaughn doesn't plan to delay his commitment until February. He'd like to sign in December and possibly early enroll at his school of choice.

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound linebacker is ranked as the No. 85 linebacker and the No. 22 prospect in the state of Michigan in the 2022 class according to 247Sports.

NoleGameday will continue to track Vaughn and his interest in Florida State during the remainder of his senior season.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands and don't miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by signing up for our FREE newsletter that will have breaking news sent straight to your email inbox!



Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook