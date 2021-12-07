Florida State defensive tackle enters Transfer Portal

It's clear by now that the Transfer Portal news won't be slowing down anytime soon. Florida State has lost six scholarship players to the portal over the past week-plus. After linebacker Jayion McCluster entered the portal earlier this morning, reserve defensive tackle Tru Thompson joined him this afternoon.

After contributing early in his career, Thompson dealt with injuries in 2021 and was passed up by other defensive tackles in the rotation such as Jarrett Jackson and Malcolm Ray.

The Georgia native signed with Florida State in 2019 under former head coach Willie Taggart. Thompson played in 12 games as a true freshman and started in the Sun Bowl loss to Arizona State. He played in eight games last season before being limited to one appearance in 2021.

Thompson ends his career in garnet and gold with 23 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks. He recorded one tackle and half a sack in 2021.

This isn't a huge loss after Florida State received news that veteran defensive tackle Robert Cooper would be returning in 2022. It's also possible that Fabien Lovett will be back as well.

The Seminoles currently project to return seven interior defensive linemen next season; Cooper, Lovett, Dennis Briggs, Jarrett Jackson, Malcolm Ray, Joshua Farmer, and Shambre Jackson. FSU also has defensive tackles Bishop Thomas and Daniel Lyons committed in the 2022 class.

Thompson will have three seasons of eligibility remaining at his next school due to the extra COVID year.

