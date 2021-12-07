Florida State loses another linebacker to the Transfer Portal

The Seminoles have seen three linebackers leave the program in the last four days.

Florida State has already seen five scholarship players enter the Transfer Portal less than two weeks since the college football regular season ended. On Tuesday morning, reserve linebacker Jayion McCluster announced his intentions to enter the portal. McCluster is the third linebacker to leave the program over the last four days, joining DeCalon Brooks and Jaleel McRae.

The Florida native signed with the Seminoles shortly after head coach Mike Norvell was hired by Florida State in December 2019. McCluster appeared in one game and recorded a single tackle during his career in Tallahassee. That came during FSU's 56-35 victory in the 2020 season-finale against Duke.

McCluster was unable to break into a linebacker rotation that has had its fair share of struggles over the past two seasons. During that time, fellow redshirt freshman DJ Lundy has locked down a starting job. McCluster will have three seasons of eligibility remaining at his next stop.

With the losses of McCluster, Brooks, and McRae, Florida State is down to six projected returning scholarship linebackers for the 2022 season, assuming that there isn't any further attrition. The Seminoles also have walk-on Cortez Andrews, who could potentially earn a scholarship.

The coaching staff has one linebacker, Omar Graham Jr, committed in the 2022 class and is pushing to add at least one more. It's expected that they'll also continue to monitor the portal to see a good fit becomes available.

