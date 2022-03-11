Florida State evaluating pair of brothers in 2023 class

Florida State's campus was loaded with some of the top prospects in the 2023 class over the weekend. Two of the unique recruits to make it to Tallahassee were wide receiver Robby Washington and linebacker Bobby Washington, a pair of brothers out of South Florida. They both got a chance to watch the Seminoles' first spring practice and see some of the school.

“I liked it real good, it was a lot, I loved it,” Robby Washington said. “I didn’t see the whole campus, but what I did see was good. I liked the War Chant too.”

READ MORE: 2023 quarterback commit Chris Parson details weekend visit to Florida State for junior day

The Washington's made their way over to the practice field shortly after they arrived to watch their respective position groups. Robby stuck around the wide receivers while Bobby got a closer look at the linebackers and coach Randy Shannon.

“The coaches coached them up when they did something wrong," Robby Washington said. "They came out and did it right. I like a coach that will work with you like that.”

"They communicate well as a defense and they showed me that they're a family. Robby Washington added. "He's [Shannon] a good coach. He teaches a lot of key points when it comes to football."

Robby Washington has built a relationship with wide receivers coach Ron Dugans dating back to when the contact period opened for juniors in the fall. Dugans was the first coach to reach out to him.

“Me and coach Dugans have a tight relationship," Robby Washington said. "Since the first day you could text juniors, he was the first coach to text me. That means a lot because that shows he really wants to build a relationship."

Both of them sat down with the coaching staff while on campus. Bobby Washington had a productive conversation with head coach Mike Norvell and coach Shannon.

"It was just exciting," Bobby Washington said. "He's [Norvell] an exciting coach. He said that this is a great place to be and if you want to be treated like family you should come here."

Florida State is sitting in a good position for the pair of brothers. Robby released a top four earlier this offseason that consisted of the Seminoles, Georgia, Alabama, and Miami. Bobby hasn't yet been offered by the coaching staff but that opportunity could come soon.

"They're one of the top schools on my list," Bobby Washington said.

“I’ve been feeling good about Florida State," Robby Washington added. "You know coach Derrick Gibson, that’s my cousin and he went to Florida State.”

READ MORE: Florida State continues to lead for 2023 OT Roderick Kearney

There is no question that the Washington brothers are planning to play together at the next level. Currently, the only school in Robby's top four that has offered both of them is Miami, where their father played his college ball.

"Yes," Robby Washington said. "We've got to go to school together."

The in-state products are set for a busy few weeks. Robby Washington will visit Florida on March 18 and Alabama on March 25. Robby Washington is also going to Florida on the 18th then has trips to Auburn (March 22), NC State (March 24), and Rutgers (March 26) scheduled too. They're hoping to be back in Tallahassee for the spring game on April 9.

Stick with NoleGameday for more on Robby and Bobby throughout their upcoming senior seasons.



Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook