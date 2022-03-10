Florida State "popping out" with 2024 QB Luke Kromenhoek

The Seminoles were the first time to offer Kromenhoek a scholarship and it's paying off early.

Florida State already has its quarterback for the 2023 class in Chris Parson which gives the coaching staff the benefit of looking towards the future. 2024 quarterback Luke Kromenhoek and Parson were the only two signal-callers on campus this past weekend for the Seminoles' junior day. The trip was the first time that Kromenhoek had made it to Tallahassee this offseason.

"It was awesome just to be back with the coaches in the facilities," Kromenhoek said. "Just great to watch practice, see all those guys that I watch on TV. It's just awesome."

Kromenhoek was on the field watching the quarterbacks at work during FSU's first practice of the spring. Sporting a Jordan Travis '4th and 14' shirt, Kromenhoek had his eyes on the redshirt junior and quarterbacks coach Tony Tokarz. He spent a lot of time with Tokarz throughout the day and the two are building a connection.

"He's a great guy," Kromenhoek said. "I love being around him. I love the energy that he brings to the game. I could definitely see myself being with him out there on the field, learning from him."

"We had a film session, it was awesome," Kromenhoek continued. "And just to see the tempo and the energy of all the players, I really enjoyed that."

The Georgia native enjoys how Florida State truly focuses on the recruits when they're on campus. He has been treated very well on his five, and counting, visits to Tallahassee.

"It is just awesome. Everyone here is so, the energy that they bring is just amazing," Kromenhoek said. "Everybody's so nice and communicative. They focus on you, which is great."

Kromenhoek is receiving interest from Clemson and will take a trip up to South Carolina this weekend. He holds early offers from the Seminoles, UCF, and Coastal Carolina. Florida State was actually the first school to offer him on June 18, 2021, and Kromenhoek doesn't take that lightly.

"Ever since that camp, it's been a dream come true," Kromenhoek said. "They made it happen, they were the first ones, and that's definitely in the back of my head."

The 6-foot-4, 185-pound signal-caller is expecting to be back at Florida State in about two weeks with his 7-on-7 team. That will be half a dozen visits to campus in less than a calendar year. The process is just beginning for him but the Seminoles are the program on his mind right now.

"Florida State's really the one that's been popping out," Kromenhoek said. "Every time I come down here, it is just awesome, it's great to be down here."

