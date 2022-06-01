Florida State quarterback commit invited to Elite 11 Finals

The longtime commitment will represent the Seminoles later this month in Los Angeles.

The annual Elite 11 Finals are scheduled to take place later this month in Los Angeles from June 28-30. In an invite-only event, 20 of the top quarterbacks in the country will compete to prove that they are the best signal-caller in the 2023 class.

READ MORE: 2023 QB Brock Glenn details recent offer from Florida State

Florida State quarterback commitment Chris Parson participated at the Elite 11 Nashville Regional a few weeks ago. Though he wasn't among the three invites that went out on the day of the event, there was an expectation that the Mississippi native would eventually earn a trip to Los Angeles after the performance he put together.

That came to fruition on Tuesday evening when news broke that Parson had become the 15th quarterback to be invited to the finals.

Like the regional competition, the 2022 Elite 11 Finals will bring together top performers to receive advanced, one-on-one quarterback instruction in a highly competitive setting. The 2022 Elite 11 Finals will span three days and include on-field drills, routes-on-air, classroom instruction and off-field development. The Elite 11 will be named at the conclusion of The Elite 11 Finals.

Parson joins a field of competitors that include Malachi Nelson, Nico Iamaleava, Dante Moore, Jaden Rashada, Eli Holstein, Rickie Collins, Avery Johnson, Brock Glenn, and others.

READ MORE: Top 2023 OT Lucas Simmons details recruitment ahead of final four official visits

The 6-foot-0 1/2, 198-pound quarterback is recovering from a hamstring injury that he suffered during the athletic testing portion of the Elite 11 Nashville Regional. Following some time off, Parson will go back to work to prepare for the finals while putting a major focus on his health. His senior season at Ravenwood is only a few months away.

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the summer.



What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook