    •
    December 21, 2021
    Publish date:

    Former Florida State defensive end picks up two scholarship offers

    The former Seminole has picked up two offers in three days since entering the transfer portal.
    Author:

    Former Florida State defensive end Marcus Cushnie became the latest player to leave the roster and enter the Transfer Portal towards the end of last week. It was the second time Cushnie had entered the portal in his career after he transferred to Tallahassee from Alabama A&M over the summer. 

    Just a few days after announcing his decision to look for his third different program, Cushnie has already picked up two offers. According to his social media, he's been offered by Massachusetts and Akron.

    The coaching staff that will remain at UMass after former head coach Walt Bell's firing got a first-hand look at Cushnie during the 2021 season. His best performance in garnet and gold came against Massachusetts, where he reeled in two tackles and 1.5 sacks in a 59-3 victory. 

    The Florida native has ties to Akron as well. The Zips recently hired former Florida State Graduate Assistant Tre Bell as their cornerback's coach. Bell was the Akron staffer that offered Cushnie on Monday evening. Another former Seminoles defensive end, Curtis Fann Jr, is also a member of the program.

    Cushnie has one season of eligibility remaining at the college level and he has goals of playing in the NFL. He'll look for his next school to give him an opportunity to flash off of the edge, which is where he had his success at Alabama A&M. During 26 career games at the FCS level, Cushnie recorded 16 sacks and 23.3 tackles for loss.

    Florida State has a dire need at defensive end after missing out on Marvin Jones Jr, Nyjalik Kelly, and Tyre West during the Early Signing Period. The coaching staff will look to the transfer portal to find help as they did a season ago. Last year, the Seminoles brought in Cushnie, Jermaine Johnson, and Keir Thomas via the portal.

