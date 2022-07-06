Former Florida State pledge announces new commitment date

It's been about two weeks since former Florida State commitment and 2023 tight end, Randy Pittman, elected to re-open his recruitment. The early indications were that Pittman would wind up at UCF in the near future considering his announcement came shortly after an official visit to Orlando. Instead, it appears that the three-star prospect will hold off on deciding until midway through his senior season.

READ MORE: QB Chris Parson updates commitment status with FSU

According to his social media, Pittman has set a commitment date of October 8. UCF, Florida State, and Mississippi State are a few programs that have remained in contact with him.

The Florida native made his original commitment to the Seminoles in April of 2021, nearly a year and a half ago. However, it was clear that Pittman has been open to other schools throughout the offseason as he took visits to Florida, UCF, USF, and Mississippi State.

Earlier this offseason, Pittman told NoleGameday that he was continuing to visit other programs to enjoy the recruiting process. At the time, he noted that he was barely responding to most of the schools that were contacting him.

“A lot of schools are still recruiting me," Pittman said to NoleGameday's Dustin Lewis. "They’ll all text me and stuff but I don’t even respond to half of them.”

That obviously changed at some point and Pittman is re-evaluating his future. He still has four official visits remaining after using one up in June with his trip to UCF. Now that his decision won't come until October, Pittman will have time this fall to check out other programs to find the best fit.

Florida State is potentially looking to add two tight ends in its 2023 class depending on fit. The Seminoles were hoping to add a bigger body alongside Pittman but instead, they'll need to find two new prospects.

READ MORE: Jameis Winston offseason workout video goes viral



A few names to know are Duluth's Anthony Miller and Peach County's Skielar Mann. It will also be interesting to see if the coaching staff kicks the tires on East Forsyth's Javontay Conner, who was previously pledged to the Knights. The Seminoles offered all three rising seniors earlier this offseason.

Florida State holds ten verbal commitments in the 2023 class which ranks No. 40 in the country according to 247Sports.

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the summer.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook