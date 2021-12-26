Former Florida State star activated by Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams received a crushing blow in July when rising young star Cam Akers tore his Achilles while working out prior to the season. The injury typically takes players nine months to a year to recover so the instant expectation was that Akers would miss the entire 2021 season. With that being said, Akers is simply a medical miracle.

The Mississippi native started doing fieldwork in October and ramped up to sprints in November. Take into consideration that has was only three and four months into his recovery at that point.

Moving into December, Akers has continued to progress towards a return late in the year. Earlier this week, the Los Angeles Rams moved him from injured reserve to a member of the active roster for Sunday's game against Minnesota. However, Akers isn't expected to be available just yet.

According to multiple reports, Los Angeles activated Akers due to a rule that requires him to be on the roster for at least three games to earn credit for his pension. It's a classy move towards the running back that is the Rams' future in the backfield.

Los Angeles will likely keep Akers on the shelf until the postseason to let him get as healthy as possible before a return to action. He could play a big role on a team that is averaging just 99.1 yards on the ground per game.

Akers ended his rookie season on a high note as he averaged 113.1 yards from scrimmage over the final seven games. He also led the Rams in rushing with 145 carries for 625 yards (4.3 YPC) and two touchdowns.

