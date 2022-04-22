Former four-star defensive end no longer on FSU's roster

Florida State saw the emergence of several different underclassmen this spring along the defensive line. That simple fact means that someone was going to be the odd-man-out. Today, it was confirmed by a university spokesperson that defensive end Quashon Fuller is no longer on the roster. It's expected he will end up in the transfer portal.

The redshirt sophomore from Ft. Myers, FL was a consensus 4-star recruit coming out of high school in 2019. He played sparingly in 2020 during a COVID laded season. After working hard to transform his body and get into better shape he was able to make an impact in 2021.

READ MORE: The Chris Parson Journal: Chapter Four

He played in 11 games, recording 8 tackles, 3 tackles for loss and one sack. The season-opening game versus Notre Dame was his best performance as he had 3 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and a sack.

After the season, FSU went out and landed another impact defensive transfer in Jared Verse. Along with his emergence this spring, the next step made by Patrick Payton, and the move of Dennis Briggs back out to end, Fuller was simply passed on the depth chart. That’s not to say that Fuller didn’t have his moments in the spring, it’s just that there are better options on the depth chart at this time and there’s only a limited amount of snaps to play every game.

READ MORE: Former Florida State linebacker announces transfer to new program

Fuller is the 10th recruit from Willie Taggart’s 2019 class to depart from the program. Look for Quashon to find a scholarship opportunity from another program quickly.

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage on Florida State football this offseason.



What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook