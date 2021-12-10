Four Former Florida State Seminoles visiting Willie Taggart at FAU

This weekend marks the final time that prospects will be taking visits to college campuses before the Early Signing Period gets underway. Unlike in previous seasons, the college football Transfer Portal is more important in the game than ever before. Along with high school players, transfers have also been taking visits over the last couple of weeks.

Florida State is expected to have multiple official visitors in Tallahassee beginning today. The team has lost seven scholarship players from the roster to the portal in less than two weeks.

Two recent players that left the program will be taking visits to Florida Atlantic this weekend. Transfer tight end Carter Boatwright and transfer linebacker Jaleel McRae are two of four former Florida State Seminoles that reportedly plan to be in Boca Raton. Former Seminoles defensive end Xavier Peters and former commitment Morven Joseph will also be visiting the Owls per 247Sports.

McRae entered the portal last week after three seasons at Florida State. He spent the majority of his time as a reserve after struggling to crack into the rotation at linebacker. McRae recorded 22 tackles and a sack with the 'Noles.

Boatwright was another player that failed to get into the mix at his respective position as Cam McDonald and Jordan Wilson dominated the snap-count at tight end. He also chose to transfer after only playing in two games and recording no statistics in two seasons with the program.

Peters signed with Florida State as a member of Willie Taggart's inaugural recruiting class with the Seminoles. He appeared in two games during the 2018 season before electing to transfer closer to home to Kentucky the following summer. Peters played in three games with the Wildcats and landed at JUCO in 2020. He participated in the spring, playing both linebacker and running back, and has two years of eligibility remaining.

Joseph also committed to the Seminoles when Taggart was still in Tallahassee. He was set to join the program as a member of the 2020 class before Taggart was let go and replaced by head coach Mike Norvell. He decommitted in December 2019 but Florida State was able to get him on campus for an official visit before Joseph eventually landed at Tennessee. Joseph only recorded three tackles in two seasons with the Volunteers. He entered the portal about a month ago.

All four former Seminoles have an opportunity to continue their college careers with the head coach that recruited them out of high school. With the Early Signing Period just five days away, Florida Atlantic has one verbal commitment in its 2022 class. Look for the Owls to try and load up on transfers to try and fill out their roster.

FAU went 5-7 in 2021 and is trying to get back to a bowl game in year three under Taggart.

