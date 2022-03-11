FSU DE commit Lamont Green Jr. inspired by Mike Norvell's involvement in practice

The majority of Florida State's commitments across the 2023 and 2024 classes returned to Tallahassee over the weekend to watch the first practice of the spring. Rising senior defensive end Lamont Green Jr. and his father, Lamont Green Sr, were among the massive group of visitors of campus. Green Jr. liked what he saw from the team on Saturday.

"It was a little inspirational to see how coach Norvell is coaching the team," Green Jr. said. "Even those he has a few old players, a few new players, he's somehow managing them very well. I'm liking the high intensity of the practices, it doesn't look like anybody is goofing off or anything. I think they had an amazing first day."

One thing that caught his attention was how involved head coach Mike Norvell is in the practices. That's an aspect that sets Norvell apart from some other coaches.

"Once I saw him again, I saw him as a better coach than I thought he was," Green Jr. said. "It's not every day where you'll see a head coach get out there themselves and join in on the practice."

The majority of his focus was on the defensive line group throughout practice. Green Jr. noticed that defensive line coach Odell Haggins and defensive ends coach John Papuchis were harping on fundamentals.

"I like how he [coach JP] and coach Odell do things," Green Jr. said. "They like to work fundamentals and on the small things. You know, a lot of coaches out here, they just think they need to send them out there with cool plays and everything will be alright. But you need to work on fundamentals and I love how they actually work on those fundamentals step by step. I like their coaching style."

While the Florida native was on campus this weekend, #Tribe23 gained a new addition in defensive tackle Keith Sampson. While Green Jr. hasn't spoken to Sampson yet, he's happy to have him in the class.

"Very happy," Green Jr. said. "Even though it's competition, it's always great to have another teammate who is just as good as you. No matter what happens, the team will be alright."

Prior to the end of his visit, Green Jr. sat down with coach Norvell for a meeting. The coaching staff is looking forward to him officially joining the program in January 2023.

"The future of Florida State," Green Jr. said. "Who they want to get here, how I'll be a great piece of the Florida State family, and stuff like that."

That same evening, Green Jr, other recruits, and their families went up to the Champions Club to get advice from an NIL panel. The collection of speakers included former Seminole fullback, James Coleman.

"I think it was very, very beneficial," Green Jr. said. "Since this thing is new, a lot of kids are going up there blind to the pitfalls with NIL deals. I think things like that should be a bit more common because we don't know much. All we see is big money and we just follow it without thinking about anything else. I think it was beneficial and pretty important to learn about it."

The 6-foot-5, 220-pound defensive end started #Tribe23 with his commitment over a year ago. There's not much that can sway his mind from going to Florida State and he's not speaking to other programs.

"Like I've said many times before, it's always been somewhat of a dream school and everything looks good whenever I think about going there," Green Jr. said. "Now, coach Norvell is there, the school is looking really nice, and nothing is drawing me away from Florida State."

Green Jr. will be back in Tallahassee on April 9 for the Seminoles' annual spring game. It's possible that his high school teammate, highly regarded wide receiver Jalen Brown, comes with him.

