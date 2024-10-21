Florida State Opens As Three-Touchdown Underdog Against Rival Miami
This week, records can effectively be thrown out of the window. Whether you're 1-6 or 7-0, past performances don't really matter when Florida State and Miami clash on the field in their annual rivalry game. The Seminoles have won three straight in the series entering the week but the top-10 Hurricanes will be looking to deliver Mario Cristobal his first victory against FSU.
Obviously, Florida State hasn't performed up to expectation this year but there will certainly be plenty of intensity and passion to derail Miami's season. Whether that leads to a victory remains to be seen as the Seminoles have been doomed by their offense through seven games. On the flip side, the Hurricanes have the No. 1 total offense in the country.
READ MORE: Highest And Lowest Graded Players From Florida State's Road Loss To Duke
Miami quarterback Cam Ward is a legitimate contender for the Heisman Trophy. Ward has thrown for 300+ yards and scored at least three total touchdowns in all seven games for the Hurricanes. On the season, he's completed 169/246 passes (68.7%) for 2,538 yards with 24 touchdowns to five interceptions while rushing 35 times for 190 yards and three more scores. He's been one of the most electric players in the country.
Considering the difference in success on the field, the Hurricanes are expected to run over the Seminoles on Saturday night. According to early lines from DraftKings, Florida State is a +21-point underdog at Miami. The over/under is set at 54.5 points. FSU also trails +1200 to -2400 on the Moneyline.
There's no doubt about it, FSU will have to score to have a chance to extend its winning streak over Miami. The Hurricanes have scored 38 or more points in every game while the Seminoles have yet to put over 21 on the board this season.
Miami has the No. 2 scoring offense (48.3 PPG) in college football compared to the No. 132 scoring offense for Florida State (15.0). The Hurricanes have scored four times as many touchdowns as the Seminoles (44-11).
Looking back into history, Florida State trails 35-33 in the all-time series and has been defeated by Miami by 21+ points eight times (1951, 1953, 1955, 1957, 1976, 1988, 2001, 2020). The Seminoles have beaten the Hurricanes by 21+ points ten times (1963, 1970, 1972, 1974, 1985, 1995, 1997, 2010, 2013, 2022).
Florida State and Miami will kick off at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 26. The game will be televised on ESPN.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
READ MORE: Florida State Running Back Exits Game Against Duke After Injury
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2024 season.
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• 17 Notes Regarding Florida State's Loss To Duke
• FSU Football's Mike Norvell Still Trying To Right The Ship After 1-6 Start
• Fans, Former Players React to Florida State's Shocking Loss to Duke
• Florida State Falls To Duke For First Time In Program History, 23-16