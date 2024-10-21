Florida State Releases Depth Chart For Rivalry Game Against Miami Hurricanes
It's rivalry week in Tallahassee as Florida State prepares for its annual matchup against the Miami Hurricanes. With the Seminoles on the brink of bowl eligibility, the team has a chance to keep their own hopes alive while delivering a blow to Miami's perfect season.
On Monday, the Seminoles released their updated depth chart prior to the contest in Miami Gardens on Saturday night. FSU chose not to make any public changes to the two-deep.
Florida State will be rolling with the same depth chart as last week.
Check out the full depth chart below.
Quarterback:
1. Brock Glenn, RS Fr.
2. Luke Kromenhoek, Fr.
Running Back:
1. Kam Davis, Fr.
2. Caziah Holmes, RS Sr.
Tailback:
1. Lawrance Toafili, RS Sr.
2. Samuel Singleton, RS Fr. OR Micahi Danzy, Fr.
Wide Receiver:
1. Malik Benson, Sr. OR Jalen Brown, RS Fr. OR Lawayne McCoy, Fr.
Wide Receiver:
1. Hykeem Williams, So.
2. Kentron Poitier, RS Sr OR Elijah Moore, Fr.
Slot Wide Receiver:
1. Ja'Khi Douglas, RS Sr.
2. Darion Williamson, RS Sr.
Tight End:
1. Kyle Morlock, RS Sr. OR Brian Courtney, Jr. OR Landen Thomas, Fr.
Left Tackle:
1. Darius Washington, RS Sr.
2. Lucas Simmons, RS Fr.
Left Guard:
1. Andre' Otto, RS Fr.
2. Keiondre Jones, RS Sr. OR Bryson Estes, RS Jr.
Center:
1. Maurice Smith, RS Sr.
2. Jacob Rizy, Sr.
Right Guard:
1. Jaylen Early, RS So.
2. TJ Ferguson, RS Jr.
Right Tackle:
1. Jeremiah Byers, RS Sr.
3. Robert Scott, RS Sr.
Defensive End:
1. Patrick Payton, RS Jr.
2. Sione Lolohea, RS Sr.
Defensive Tackle:
1. Joshua Farmer, RS Jr.
2. KJ Sampson, RS Fr. OR Tomiwa Durojaiye, RS So.
Defensive Tackle:
1. Darrell Jackson, RS Jr.
2. Daniel Lyons, RS So. OR Grady Kelly, RS Jr.
Defensive End:
1. Marvin Jones Jr., Jr.
2. Byron Turner Jr., RS Jr.
Linebacker:
1. Omar Graham Jr., RS So. OR Justin Cryer, So.
2. DeMarco Ward, RS Fr.
Linebacker:
1. Cam Riley, RS Sr. OR Blake Nichelson, So
2. DeMarco Ward, RS Fr.
Cornerback:
1. Azareye'h Thomas, Jr.
2. Charles Lester III, Fr.
Cornerback:
1. Fentrell Cypress, RS Sr.
2. Quindarrius Jones, So.
3. Cai Bates, Fr.
Nickel Cornerback:
1. Kevin Knowles, Sr. or Edwin Joseph, RS Fr.
2. Ja'Bril Rawls, RS Fr.
Buck Safety:
1. KJ Kirkland, RS Fr.
2. Earl Little Jr., RS So.
Free Safety:
1. Shyheim Brown, RS Jr.
2. Davonte Brown, RS Sr. OR Conrad Hussey, So.
Kicker:
1. Ryan Fitzgerald, RS Sr.
2. Jake Weinberg, Fr.
Punter:
1. Alex Mastromanno, RS Sr.
2. Mac Chiumento, RS So.
Holder:
1. Alex Mastromanno, RS Sr.
2. Mac Chiumento, RS So.
Long Snapper:
1. Mason Arnold, RS Jr.
2. Peyton Naylor, RS Fr.
Kick Returner:
1. Samuel Singleton, RS Fr.
2. Micahi Danzy, Fr.
Kick Returner:
1. Kam Davis, FR or Caziah Holmes, RS Sr.
Punt Returner:
1. Lawayne McCoy, Fr.
2. Malik Benson, Sr.
