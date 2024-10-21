Monday Practice Observations For Florida State Prior To Miami
Florida State kicked off rivalry week with a practice on Monday morning as the team looks to take advantage of the extra time aided by playing their previous game on a Friday night. Storm warning flags were put around the practice fields, as usual, to remind everyone that this matchup against the Hurricanes means more.
As far as the practice, it didn't feel like the offense operated at a high level for the majority of the day. There were too many mistakes whether that be blocking breakdowns, missed throws, or dropped passes. The energy was adequate but probably not up to the level that the Seminoles need going into a game that is very important for the program and across the Sunshine State.
READ MORE: Florida State Releases Depth Chart For Rivalry Game Against Miami Hurricanes
NoleGameday had multiple staff members in attendance for the entire session and we jotted down some observations from various position groups. The Seminoles will hold another open practice on Wednesday.
— Ryan Fitzgerald connected from 25, 31, and longer than 45 yards. Jake Weinberg was good from 31 yards out. Clean kicking day.
OFFENSE:
— Average practice for the quarterbacks, in general. Brock Glenn didn't commit any turnovers and did a good job of giving his receivers a chance for the most part.
— Luke Kromenhoek shined in 7-on-7 with the throw of the day to fellow true freshman Lawayne McCoy. Kromenhoek tossed a beautiful deep shot and McCoy answered the call, going vertical between two defenders to come down with a long touchdown. That put the quarterback into a bit of a rhythm as he finished the drill with completions to BJ Gibson and Kyle Morlock. The pass to Gibson was another nice throw as Kromenhoek put enough air on the ball outside the numbers, allowing his receiver to make a play.
— Mike Norvell went out of his way to compliment Lawayne McCoy, BJ Gibson, and Elijah Moore following practice. Norvell noted that he thought it was one of Moore's "better days as a whole." The trio of true freshmen were among the more consistent skill players to begin the week.
— Ja'Khi Douglas came down with a deep ball in 1-on-1's after adjusting and leaping for a snag near the sideline with Kevin Knowles II in tight coverage. Douglas got wide open on his next rep, shaking off Knowles II with a nifty route.
— Hykeem Williams responded from an early drop with two big plays in 1-on-1's. He went vertical on the sideline for a contested grab on his first rep before coming back and fighting off press coverage to catch another deep ball. Williams had a shot at touchdown in team drills but ended up a step or two behind the pass.
— It was cool to see Kentron Poitier shake back after a tough outing on Friday. He was re-routed by a defensive back in 1-on-1's but stuck with it to get downfield and track a ball for a big play. He followed that up by bouncing out of physical coverage to the sideline for another catch.
— Darion Williamson tracked a deep ball and reeled it in on the sideline as he fell out of bounds. One of the tough grabs of the day.
— Jackson West added a nice fake to his route to cause a linebacker to hesitate, opening up just enough room for a catch over the middle.
DEFENSE:
— It felt like a nice day for Azareye'h Thomas. He had an extra bounce in his step that was evident from open fielding tackling drills early in practice. Thomas performed well in coverage throughout the day and was moving around at a high-level. He's one of the players who brought the necessary focus to rivalry week.
— Ja'Bril Rawls was the benefit of a miscommuncation between a quarterback and wide receiver in team drills, leaping on a pass thrown to the sideline and taking it back the other way. He played tight coverage in 1-on-1's, shadowing Lawayne McCoy and exploding in front of the wide receiver as the ball was thrown for a deflection.
— Justin Cryer played nice coverage on a tight end and nearly picked off a pass in 1-on-1's.
— Ashlynd Barker stuck with Amaree Williams and deflected a throw over the middle in 1-on-1's.
— Quindarrius Jones tracked and deflected a deep ball in team drills. Likely a touchdown if the sophomore doesn't make the play.
— Ricky Knight III had a diving pass deflection in 7-on-7.
— FSU started off practice with team drills in the red zone. Omar Graham Jr. and DeMarco Ward both flashed on the defensive side of the ball. Graham Jr. had a pressure on the quarterback while Ward got in for a stop on a consecutive plays.
— Grady Kelly batted down a pass at the line of scrimmage during team drills.
READ MORE: Florida State Running Back Exits Game Against Duke After Injury
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2024 season.
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• 17 Notes Regarding Florida State's Loss To Duke
• FSU Football's Mike Norvell Still Trying To Right The Ship After 1-6 Start
• Fans, Former Players React to Florida State's Shocking Loss to Duke
• Florida State Falls To Duke For First Time In Program History, 23-16