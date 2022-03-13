Mike Norvell making 2023 local DB Makari Vickers a clear priority

The top target was back on campus on both Friday and Saturday.

Recruits have been in and out of Florida State throughout the entire week. 2023 local defensive back Makari Vickers made the short trek across town on Friday to watch the Seminoles' fourth spring practice before returning on Saturday to spend more time on campus.

Despite it being the last practice before an 11-day break, Vickers noticed that the team was flying around and that it was competitive.

"The team was flying around," Vickers said. "They had high energy, high intensity, they were fired up, ready to get going. It didn't seem like it was Friday, it felt like a Monday, really. Everybody was flying around, getting to where they had to go. People were making plays, it was competitive. It was good."

The Florida native's best relationship on the staff is with defensive backs coach, Marcus Woodson. The two hardly speak about football unless it's during one of Vickers' visits to Florida State.

"Me and coach Woodson are tight," Vickers said. "I can talk to him about anything. Every time we talk, it's rarely about football unless I'm on FSU's campus. If I'm talking to him on the phone or through text, we talk about life, my hobbies, his hobbies, his past, his coaching experience."

During the practice, Vickers watched coach Woodson closely to get a better idea about his coaching style. He was impressed by Woodson's hands-on approach while working with the defensive backs.

"A lot of coaches aren't really hands-on, getting down in a stance, teaching techniques," Vickers said. "You don't really see that from a lot of other coaches. I'm glad I went to practice to see his coaching style. He incorporates his technique."

On the second day of his visit, Vickers sat down with head coach Mike Norvell for a meeting in his office. The head coach made it clear to him that he's a high priority for the Seminoles.

"He was just telling me that I'm really high on his board, that I'm a really high priority for him," Vickers said. "He's glad that I came by for a second day to hang around."

Being from Tallahassee and growing up around Florida State, what else does Vickers need to see to feel comfortable spending his future at the program?

"I do want to meet with some professors and learn about the classes I'll be taking," Vickers said. "When the season comes, did they develop from last year? Did they get better? Or, did they kind of stay stagnant?"

Entering the spring, there are five teams that are on Vickers' mind the most; the Seminoles, Stanford, Alabama, Georgia, and Texas. FSU is right in the thick of his recruitment.

"They're pretty high up on that list."

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound defensive back will be back at Florida State multiple times throughout the offseason. He's scheduled to be at Georgia later in March. Vickers is planning to make a commitment early in his senior season, likely by the second or third game.

