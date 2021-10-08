NoleGameday Staff Score Predictions: Florida State Seminoles at North Carolina Tar Heels

It took five weeks but the Florida State Seminoles finally got over the hump last weekend in a tight victory over Syracuse. The Seminoles will look to carry that momentum into North Carolina against the Tar Heels on Saturday. Head coach Mack Brown and quarterback Sam Howell will be looking for revenge after getting upset in Tallahassee a season ago.

READ MORE: QB commit AJ Duffy "locked in all the way" with Florida State

This one isn't going to be easy. North Carolina is only 3-2 and has been extremely inconsistent through five games. Unfortunately, they've played their best football in the comforts of Chapel Hill. The Tar Heels have scored 52.3 points per game at home compared to just 16 points per contest on the road. Howell has gotten off to another terrific start and is amongst the top signal-callers in the entire conference.

One thing that could play in Florida State's favor is the weather. The current forecast shows a 70% chance of rain. If this game turns into a battle of the running attacks, the Seminoles have the advantage with running backs Jashaun Corbin and Treshaun Ward, along with Jordan Travis' dual-threat ability.

Our staff provides their analysis and predictions for FSU at North Carolina.

Dustin Lewis (@Dussttin)

I'll be the first to say that Florida State proved me wrong last weekend. I didn't think they had what it took to come out on top of a gritty Syracuse team. Instead, they competed for four quarters and made crucial plays in crunch time. There are still plenty of things to clean up but there were some glimpes of what the Seminoles could be later in the season.

Moving onto North Carolina, there are going to be some points put up on the scoreboard in this game. The over/under is set at 64.5, a slight increase from where it was earlier in the week. Howell is the type of talent that this defense has yet to face this year. When he's on, he's one of the best in the country. The weakness on UNC;s offense is the five men up front. The Tar Heels have dealt with multiple injuries on the offensive line and the defensive front is where Florida State has played its best. Jermaine Johnson, Keir Thomas, Fabien Lovett, and Robert Cooper are going to need to dominate.

READ MORE: Wide receiver with ties to FSU staff member enters Transfer Portal

On offense, it's all about managing the sticks and the clock. Control the time of possession with your running attack, make the big plays when necessary and more importantly, keep North Carolina off the field as much as possible.

I think we're going to see this team fight and compete. It's going to be close, just not enough against a Tar Heels team that is hot at home.

Season record: 3-2

North Carolina 41, FSU 31

Logan Robinson (@LogansTwitty)

I think this game is going to come down to Jordan Travis and his legs. We’ll see how the weather is but get ready for FSU to show its strength in the run game. I’m not sold on FSU’s secondary with Sam Howell but I am sold on the Seminoles’ defensive line.

Last year they were able to cause havoc on Howell and this year the unit is so much better. I’m worried UNC is going to be amped up for revenge. Mack Brown still hasn’t won a game yet against Florida State and Mike Norvell still has not won a road game yet during his tenure in Tallahassee.

Sadly, I think Norvell won’t be breaking that streak this weekend.

Season record: 4-1

North Carolina 35, FSU 28

Nate Greer (@NateGreer26)

This game reminds me a bit of the ND game going in in that I can see FSU winning this game. Offensively, Sam Howell and Josh Downs will give the defense fits. I expect Downs to have a huge game. One thing to note is that UNC is giving up 4.4 sacks a game - FSU pressured Howell last year very well in the upset and they’re better this year.

Defensively UNC is just okay. They don't do anything well. Georgia Tech ran for over 260 yards on them. FSU will have to hit big plays to win. I’m tempted to pick FSU but I’m not.

Season record: 1-4

North Carolina 35, FSU 30

READ MORE: Florida State Seminoles release depth chart for North Carolina Tar Heels

Austin Veazey (@NolesVikesVeaz)

Just because FSU won last week to get me out of my contract of making me pick FSU to lose every week doesn’t mean I’m going to pick FSU to win this week. They should be able to get after Sam Howell, and get some chunk plays on the ground. I just don’t have faith they’ll be able to stretch the field against a UNC team averaging 50+ points at home. And of course, Carolina will want revenge for last season.

Season record: 3-2

North Carolina 41, FSU 17

Charleston Bowles (@Cbowles01)

FSU finds themselves down big early, similar to how UNC did in last year's game. The offense is more productive and puts up points in the second half, but the Tar Heels offense and halftime deficit are too much to overcome.

Season record: 3-2

North Carolina 45, FSU 31

Noah Jahn (@NoahJahn05)

Overall, UNC's a pretty average team. But Florida State still matches up pretty bad against them. Maybe the front four can make Howell uncomfortable and cause some mistakes. But it still won’t be enough given FSU’s bad secondary and linebacker play.

Season record: 1-4

North Carolina 45, FSU 28

John Jenkins (@_jmj4_)

Season record: 1-4

North Carolina 42, FSU 24

Jacob Stevens (@Jacob_Stevens26)

Despite FSU winning on Saturday, I think they are going to be in a very bad spot from the jump going up against a powerful offense and a team that wants revenge from last year.

North Carolina 38, FSU 17

Consensus: North Carolina (8-0)

Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook