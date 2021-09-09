Recruits react following FSU vs Notre Dame

Florida State fell short in overtime versus No. 9 Notre Dame in Tallahassee on Sunday night. But despite the 41-38 loss, there was a sense of optimism in the air. It seems as if, slowly but surely people are starting to see the C.L.I.M.B, the foundational plan Mike Norvell has set for FSU to get back to the ways of consistent success.

The Labor Day weekend overtime classic was witnessed by 75,000 plus. Among the sell-out crowd, were multiple commits/ top targets. FSU has been aiming to have one of the best-recruiting classes in the nation and Sunday night seemed to only support that mission.

Reactions from multiple FSU commits/targets:

'22 5 Star ATH FSU commit Travis Hunter

'22 5 Star WR target Kevin Coleman

Uh oh🤭🍢👀… Follow me on Instagram @ 3.different pic.twitter.com/Ae4i7hSyK2 — Kevin Lamar Coleman Jr (@KevinLamarCole1) September 6, 2021

'22 5 Star DE target Marvin Jones, Jr.

Big Time!!!! — Marvin Jones Jr. (@marvinjonesjrr) September 6, 2021

'22 4 Star QB FSU commit A.J. Duffy

I love it here… this place is special🍢 — Aj Duffy (@anthonyjduffy) September 6, 2021

'22 4 Star DE target Nyjalik Kelly

Hold on now 👀 — nyjalik kelly (@nyjalikkelly) September 6, 2021

'22 4 Star RB FSU commit Rodney Hill

Go Noles 🍢! We shocked a lot of folks tn🍢🍢 — Deuce✌🏾† (@rodney_hill10) September 6, 2021

‘22 3 Star LB FSU commit Omar Graham, Jr.

Love this University. Wouldn’t want to be no where else !! #TrustTheClimb 🍢🍢 — Omar Graham Jr. (@OGrahamjr) September 6, 2021

‘23 5 Star WR target Jalen Brown

‘23 4 Star DL target Joel Starlings

‘23 4 Star WR target Santana Fleming

I’m impressed…. — santana fleming (@6Takemdeep) September 6, 2021

‘23 4 Star OL target Clay Wedin

Wow, what a great atmosphere! The fans were crazy and the team never quit. Thank you to the coaches and staff for allowing us to experience this. #FSU #GoNoles ⁦@FSU_Recruiting⁩ ⁦@FSUFootball⁩ pic.twitter.com/dK94lB994V — Clay Wedin (@ClayWedin) September 6, 2021

‘23 3 Star QB FSU commit Chris Parson

Super proud of FSU tonight! No question as to why I chose this school. I love this University 🍢 Go Noles #tribe23 — 𝐂𝐏 (@C_Parson2) September 6, 2021

‘24 QB target Luke Kromenhoek

Couldn’t have asked to have been invited to a better game @FSUFootball Thank y’all for having me and GO NOLES 🍢🍢🍢@Coach_Norvell @Coach_Tokarz @KennyDillingham @RyanBartow — Luke Kromenhoek (@LukeKromenhoek) September 6, 2021

’24 WR target Bredell Richardson

FSU displayed fight, resiliency, and toughness even though they were the clear underdog. Most importantly, the Seminoles displayed promise, something that has been absent the past three-plus years. It’s starting to become clear that they are making their ascension back to the top.

Recruits see the progression that has been made within the program. This game showed them that they are the missing piece that FSU needs in order to be the team that ends up in the win column when the clock hits triple zeroes. September 5th was executed just about as perfectly as it gets. The future is indeed looking bright for Mike Norvell and the ‘Noles.