Seminoles give 2023 RB Daylan Smothers "different type of feeling"

One of Florida State's top targets on the running back board in the 2023 class is talented athlete Daylan Smothers. He made it to campus for the first time this offseason over the weekend to watch the opening spring practice and to attend junior day.

“I loved it [watching the practice], the energy was high, it was consistent the whole time," Smothers said. "There was some trash talking going on, but at the end of the day, it was all love. Coach Norvell was on one the whole time, it was pretty live.”

The practice gave Smothers an opportunity to get a better feel for running backs coach David Johnson's style. He liked that Johnson was explaining why they were doing certain things and really breaking it down for the players.

“Paying attention to the little details. What he was teaching them, what I can learn early," Smothers said. "He was real patient, making sure they know what they’re doing. He also just doesn’t have his guys go do something, he explains why they’re doing it and being in a position to make plays. That’s what I was really paying attention to.”

The North Carolina native says that he gets a 'different type of feeling' when he's at Florida State. The people are what makes the program stand out to Smothers.

“There’s a reason I’m back here today [Saturday]," Smothers said. "It’s a different type of feeling when you get here. It’s the love from the people here, it means something to the people here. I had a few questions coming in from my last visit and today those were answered. You learn something new every day, whenever I come back to this place, I learn multiple things about this school and their goals.”

“Everyone here is kind, friendly, they want to know you as a person, not just a football player," Smothers continued. "They always want to know how you're doing mentally, physically, not just how you're doing on the field. That’s one of the biggest things for me.”

Smothers isn't ready to name a favorite but the Seminoles are a school that's standing out along with Alabama, Ohio State, Penn State, and NC State.

“They’re definitely a top school for me," Smothers said. "I love being down here in Tallahassee. I got to come back [again]. But there’s a reason I came down, I love the energy and the coaching staff is genuine. They’re definitely a top school for me."



While Smothers isn't quite sure on his next return date to Florida State, he's looking to drop a list of visits in the near future. He's expected to make a commitment prior to his senior season.

