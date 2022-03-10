Seminoles in top-3 for top 2023 DE Keldric Faulk following junior day visit

Florida State hosted a massive junior day event over the weekend that crossed paths with the first day of spring practice. One of the top talents in attendance was defensive end Keldric Faulk, who many regard as a top-100 prospect in the 2023 class.

The Seminoles have been after Faulk for quite some time and it was crucial to get him back on campus. He enjoyed his experience on Saturday.

"Experience was the same as every time I come up here," Faulk said. "It's a great atmosphere and great people to be around."

READ MORE: 2023 quarterback commit Chris Parson details weekend visit to Florida State for junior day

After arriving, Faulk and his family made their way over to the practice fields to get an eye on the defensive ends. He watched the group, led by defensive ends coach John Papuchis. Faulk was able to get a feeling of how he would potentially fit in and how practices are run.

"It was great, man," Faulk said. "It was great to see that, just to get that envision of how I would be developed, how I would be training, how I would be working out here. To watch their team practice, just to see how I would fit out here, the different schemes they ran, pretty good feeling."

One of his best relationships on staff is with offense analyst, Austin Tucker. Faulk and Tucker have been talking every week for nearly two years. Tucker walked the family back to their car when things wrapped up on Saturday.

"I talk to him about every week for almost two years," Faulk said. "Right there in quarantine, he was probably the only coach that when they offered me, that when I called, always picked up. That really just brought that relationship with me and him real close. Because you know every time I called, we'd have a 30 minute to an hour conversation just about how life is going, not just football."

READ MORE: Florida State continues to lead for 2023 OT Roderick Kearney

Prior to his departure, the Alabama native sat down with head coach Mike Norvell for a meeting in his office. Norvell's message to Faulk reverberated around developing him as a person, as well as a player.

"That conversation went real well," Faulk said. "Every time I talk to him he tells me he's excited about me, not just as a player but as a person. That really just puts it like he's not really just looking at me just for football, as a person too."

The Seminoles, Clemson, Florida, Oklahoma, and Auburn are recruiting Faulk hard. He will visit Florida and Auburn later this month with the goal to return to Tallahassee in the summer.

The 6-foot, 248-pound defensive end says that Florida State is one of the top schools in his recruitment at this time.

"FSU definitely stands in one of my top-3 schools," Faulk said. "Real great program and I can't wait to get back."

Stick with NoleGameday for more on Faulk throughout his upcoming senior season.

Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook