Seminoles remain in top-3 for 2023 DB KJ Kirkland

The Seminoles held an Elite Prospect Camp this weekend to get some of their top targets in a multitude of classes on campus. Not only did the recruits get to meet with the coaches, but they also got to hit the field to perform a variety of individual, 7-on-7, and 1-on-1 drills.

One of the most regarded players in attendance was 2023 defensive back Kenton "KJ" Kirkland. The visit marked the fourth time that Kirkland has been in Tallahassee this year.

Building a relationship with defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson and defensive coordinator Adam Fuller off the field is one thing. Doing it between the lines meant even more to Kirkland.

"It was great. We built a relationship off the field, but that is nothing likely having a relationship on the field," Kirkland said. "Being able to have that same vibe on the field, it was a great experience and everything feels great."

The Florida native was impressive throughout the session with his mix of size and speed. Kirkland focused on the fundamentals and came away satisfied with his performance.

"Just being able to apply the stuff on the field," Kirkland said. "Coming out of your breaks, staying low, hips, fundamental stuff. That's pretty much what today was, just being fundamentally sound and applying it to the field. I did pretty good, I feel like the coaches would say the same."

Like everyone else in attendance, Kirkland noticed the way that head coach Mike Norvell was bouncing around. It's Norvell's energy that catches his eye when it comes to Florida State.

"It's the energy that coach Norvell brings to the team," Kirkland said. "He pours out his energy to the players and the whole campus along with his staff. You can just see everybody feeds off of that and it makes it a great environment and a great program.

Kirkland noted that Florida State, Georgia, and Florida continue to make up his top-3. However, it appears that he's pushing the process back. Kirkland might take an official visit at the end of June but that's only if he's going to commit this summer.

As of now, he's leaning towards waiting until December to announce a decision. In that case, his OVs would come during the fall.

