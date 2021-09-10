Three recruits FSU is trending up for after week one

Florida State's performance had a positive impact on and off the field despite the Seminoles falling to Notre Dame last Sunday.

Here are three high-profile recruits that FSU is trending up for following week one.

1. 2022 five-star wide receiver Kevin Coleman (St Mary’s High School)

The St. Louis native has been considered an FSU lean for some time now and it appears the ‘Noles have surged ahead of others comfortably after their Week 1 performance versus Notre Dame. Coleman, who also runs track, is able to create a lot of separation with his explosiveness out of his breaks.

Although he is a little shorter compared to those who play the same position, he has very reliable hands and is dangerous in the open field because of his capability to make cuts at full speed. The St. Marys product is also viewed as someone who will most likely return kicks in college. FSU’s main competition for the Adidas All-American is Oregon.

It helps that Coleman is good friends with long-time FSU commit Travis Hunter. The talented pass-catcher plans to announce his commitment on January 8, 2022, at the Adidas All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas.

2. 2022 four-star offensive tackle Elijah Pritchett (Carver High School)

FSU offered the 6-foot-6, 280-pound big man on July 3, 2020, and since then communication between Pritchett and FSU OL coach Alex Atkins has been non-stop. The Seminoles have been in dire of a prototypical left tackle and Pritchett fits the mold.

The stout young man has great length to go along with powerful hands and also quick feet for someone his size. He is very strong at the point of attack and uses his lower body strength well. This past Sunday marks Pritchett’s fourth visit to FSU since June 1 of this year. Despite the loss, the Georgia native walked away impressed with how competitive the ‘Noles were against one of the top-ranked teams in the country and the progression that the offensive line has made since last season.

Florida State is battling out some of college football’s best, Alabama and Georgia, along with USC for the talented lineman’s services. Pritchett has plans of announcing his commitment to the four schools listed above on September 28 on CBS. Pritchett is also an Adidas All-American.

3. 2023 five-star wide receiver Jalen Brown (Gulliver Prep)

While the 2023 recruiting cycle could technically still be considered to be in its early stages from an evaluation/ranking standpoint, Jalen Brown has already been donned as one of the top prospects in the entire country. Listed at 6-foot-1, 170-pounds, Brown is considered a true deep-ball threat and will get NFL scout looks based on his elite speed alone.

The lengthy wide receiver also runs track and won regionals in the 100-meter dash during his sophomore year of high school and at one point had the best 200-meter dash time in the nation. Brown is also considered a threat to score on special teams, something that head coach Mike Norvell considers to be a foundational piece to having a great football program.

The Florida native has developed a friendship with 2023 FSU quarterback commit Chris Parson. Parson’s message to Brown is that they could be the two cornerstones that Tribe ‘23 could build off of. He has not set a decision date for his commitment and is keeping his options open. the Seminoles will have to fight off various top schools throughout the country for the Miami, FL native.