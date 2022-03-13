Top 2023 TE Jelani Thurman could see himself at FSU after two-day visit

The Saturday prior to spring break didn't offer Florida State's coaching staff any rest. The Seminoles hosted multiple top recruits across the 2023, 2024, and 2025 classes this weekend in an effort to continue furthering relationships.

One of the most highly regarded recruits to take the trip down to Tallahassee was 2023 tight end, Jelani Thurman. He actually arrived on Friday to take in FSU's fourth spring practice before returning on Saturday to see more of the campus. His second day learning about the Seminoles only improved his experience.

"Man it got better today," Thurman said. "Felt better, it was a little colder out here, but I liked the tour. The home aspect. I feel comfortable out here. I don't feel like I'm a stranger."

Thurman and his mother, former WNBA player Kara Braxton, spent a lot of time with tight ends coach, Chris Thomsen. The veteran assistant took it upon himself to show the two around campus to connect with them more.

"Coach Thomsen is a cool guy," he said. "He basically walked me around the whole school. I wasn't with a tour guide really. He felt like he should take me, get me talking, watch some film, to build a better relationship."

The Georgia native speaks with Director of Player Relations, Kenyatta Watson, every week. Watson was crucial in getting Thurman to visit Florida State.

"I feel like he was the first person to text me from Florida State," Thurman said. "Contacted me every week. Getting in touch with me. He's actually the one who helped me get up here. Just texting me, giving me updates on when practice starts so I was able to make it up here."



Head coach Mike Norvell and Watson welcomed Thurman when he arrived on Saturday morning. He sat down with Norvell for a meeting in his office prior to his departure.

"He's a cool guy, I like him," Thurman said. "He brings a lot of energy, he's not just laid back, chill, not just somebody normal."

A day earlier, Thurman had the opportunity to watch Florida State's final practice before the break. He noticed that everything was being done at a swift pace.

"It was cool, I liked it," Thurman said. "Up-tempo, everything keeps rolling, nobody was standing around looking like they didn't know what they were doing."

While viewing the session, Thurman had his eyes on coach Thomsen to get a better feel for his coaching style. Thomsen was very hands-on with his approach.

"He interacts with his players," Thurman said. "He knows every player's strength and what they need to work on."

Former Florida State star, Jermaine Johnson, was in attendance for the practice while training for his upcoming pro-day. He spent a few minutes speaking to Thurman and offered him some advice.

"He just told me that Florida State is cool," Thurman said. "That the people around here are nice, and to make the best decision for you."

Following two days at Florida State, the Seminoles have opened Thurman's eyes as to them being a legitimate option for him. He's definitely going to come back, though he doesn't have a set date yet.

"They're top, like I would really see myself coming here," he said of FSU. "Really a decision I have to make now."

The 6-foot-6, 230-pound tight end's mother was born in Tallahassee and his aunt works in the city. He's looking to make a decision towards the end of his senior season.

