Two members of #Tribe22 pick up offers from SEC school

The Seminoles winless start has resulted in other schools trying to go open season on their commitments.

Florida State's uneasy start on the field has resulted in other schools starting to reach out to the Seminoles' commitments. When you're failing to produce, some recruits begin to question the process and their decisions.

A pair of #Tribe22 pledges, Omar Graham Jr. and Trevion Williams, have picked up offers from the LSU Tigers in recent days. Graham was offered on Friday night after his high school football game.

The Florida native reaffirmed his commitment to FSU in an interview with NoleGameday last week. He stated he was locked in and that he believes that the 'Noles can keep the class together.

“I haven’t really spoken to them all," Graham said. "The commits I did talk to were mainly just saying that they’re still committed. It was motivational. It motivated me to be even more committed so it was amazing talking to them. Especially like [Aaron] Hester and Rod [Hill], seeing what Travis [Hunter] and AJ [Duffy] said, it’s motivational for me.”



“I believe most of the guys are really locked in and bought in," Graham continued. "There might be some that are not really bought in that leave. I believe at least most of the class is going to be bought in and sign.”

LSU isn't the first school to try to flip Graham. He heard from Oregon, Penn State, and UCF after the Seminoles lost to Wake Forest in week three. To this point, he's staying steady with his commitment.

Following Florida State's close defeat to Louisville, Williams picked up an offer from the Tigers on Monday afternoon.

The Seminoles offered the Mississippi native in June and Williams committed a few weeks later during his official visit. He's a big need in this class on the edge with players like Jermaine Johnson and Keir Thomas set to graduate following the 2021 season.

Williams stays pretty quiet on social media but there has been some worry about his status over the last few weeks. He visited Mississippi State on Saturday, where he watched the Bulldogs lose to LSU at home.

To this point, Florida State has yet to lose one of its 18 commitments from the No. 10 class in the country. However, they're going to need to show progress on the field if they expect this entire group to stick.

It's hard to doubt this Seminoles coaching staff on the recruiting trail after what they pulled off over the offseason. Now, they have to keep it together.

