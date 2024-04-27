San Francisco 49ers Select FSU Football CB Renardo Green in 2024 NFL Draft
Former Florida State defensive back Renardo Green has been drafted by the San Francisco 49ers with the 64th overall pick in the 2nd round, becoming the fourth former Seminole drafted thus far in the 2024 NFL Draft and the third in the 2nd round alone. It's a deep draft for mid-round corners, but Green's high-level man coverage ability stood out to a few teams.
It was a quiet draft process for Green, with no pre-draft top-30 visits announced publicly. He performed well at the East-West Shrine Bowl and was able to run in the 4.4s in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, answering some questions teams had about his top-end speed. Still, he'll have to clean up his hand usage as he's likely going to catch more flags at the NFL level and improve defending against the fade route in the red zone.
Green held Malik Nabers, who was selected 6th overall in the first round Thursday night, to his worst performance of the 2023 season, allowing just 3 catches for 28 yards all night to any receiver. That show by Green, which included an interception, firmly placed him on many teams' draft boards. Going at the end of the 2nd round was a little high compared to where he was projected, but he's worth the pick.
The former three-star prospect blossomed into Florida State's best cornerback these last few seasons, performing well and locking down a side of the field by himself.
The 49ers appeared in the Super Bowl this past season, winning the NFC, and had a big need at cornerback. Getting a player with the talent level of Renardo Green is a big boost to that room.
