Georgia Baseball's Brian Zeldin on Midseason Award Watch List
Georgia baseball has been on a tear as of late in Wes Johnson's first year as head coach. Just last night the team beat No. 5 ranked Clemson in 15 innings to move to 30-10 on the season. Much of their success has been rooted in their offensive prowess throughout the year, but they also have had some solid help on the mound. So much so, that one of their pitchers is on the midseason watch list for an award.
Pitcher Brian Zeldin has been listed on the midseason award watch list for the "Stopper of the Year" award. This season, he has compiled a 2.10 ERA, 3-1 record, 30 strikeouts and five saves in 30 innings of work this year. The award was introduce in 2005 by the NCBWA and is given to the league's best relief pitcher.
Zeldin transferred to Georgia this past offseason as a graduate from Penn. Last season he made the Ivy League All-Tournament team and finished the season with a 2-1 record, 3.74 ERA and 21 striekouts in 21 innings pitched.
Georgia is set to play No. 1 ranked Texas A&M on the road this weekend. The Bulldogs have creeped their way into the top 25 throughout the season and currently sit at 20th. However, after upsetting Clemson on Tuesday and a successful weekend out at College Station would likely push the Bulldogs way up the rankings next week.
