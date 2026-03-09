College Baseball Rankings - Georgia Bulldogs Remain Inside Top 10
The Georgia Bulldogs remain inside of the top 10 in the latest college baseball rankings.
The Georgia Bulldogs wrapped up out of conference play this past weekend against Queens. They won all four games over the weekend after dropping their mid-week matchup to Western Carolina. Despite earning their third loss of the season, the Bulldogs remain in a strong position in the rankings ahead of conference play.
The Diamond Dawgs lead all of college baseball in home runs at the moment. They have smacked a total of 43 this season, with Vanderbilt being in second place with 31 total. Daniel Jackson has been a huge help in that department as he already has 12 home runs on the season. Brennan Hudson has nine to his name as well.
It's been yet another season so far of electric offense from the Diamond Dawgs under Wes Johnson and it has led to a lot of success thus far. However, the true tests of the season are starting up as they will face off against the Tennessee Volunteers this coming weekend in Athens.
The Bulldogs come into conference play ranked as the eighth-best team in the country, according to D1Baseball. Perfect Game also had the Bulldogs ranked eighth coming into this week.
Some good news for Georgia coming into this week is Kenny Ishikawa is expected to make a return to the lineup. The two-way player suffered a foot injury a couple of weeks ago after being hit by a pitch, but Coach Johnson said the staff felt good about him making a return to the field when confernece play arrived.
Ishikawa, in his first few games, looked like a very promising player for the Bulldogs, both on the mound and at the plate. His return would add more depth to the pitching rotation and more fire power from an offensive stand point.
Latest College Baseball Rankings Per D1Baseball:
- UCLA
- Texas
- Mississippi State
- Georgia Tech
- Arkansas
- Auburn
- Southern Miss
- Georgia
- Oklahoma
- NC State
- Clemson
- Wake Forest
- LSU
- Virginia
- North Carolina
- Coastal Carolina
- TCU
- Oregon State
- Tennessee
- Florida State
- Kentucky
- Texas A&M
- Florida
- UTSA
- USC
First pitch for the Tennessee series is set for 6 PM ET on Friday and will be broadcasted on SEC Network+. Saturday's game will be nationally broadcasted as it will be shown on SEC Network. First ptich is set for 5 PM ET on Saturday and the final game will be played at 1 PM ET on Sunday.
