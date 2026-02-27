Live Updates - Georgia Baseball VS Oakland, Game One

Follow along as the University of Georgia looks to bounce back against Oakland. First pitch of this game is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. The first four-game series of the season will take place this weekend, one on Friday, two on Saturday, and one on Sunday.

The Dawgs are coming off an unfortunate defeat against Troy. On Wednesday, the Dawgs played a good game but couldn't find the ball to fall. They lost 6-5 in the 12th inning. The Dawgs had multiple opportunities to get the job done, but couldn't figure out Troy's freshman pitcher (Matt Dill). The Dawgs' defense was a bright spot in their loss. They got out of multiple jams and turned a handful of double plays.

Even though the offense was stagnant at times, Daniel Jackson was able to hit another home run. Making it his fifth home run of the season. Tre Phelps was able to extend his hitting streak to 22 games, which dates back to last season. The Oakland Golden Grizzlies are off to a 1-6 start, a great opportunity for the Dawgs to revive their explosive offense.

May 21, 2025; Hoover, AL, USA; Georgia second baseman Ryan Black (2) dives for a ball hit up the middle during the game with Oklahoma in the second round of the SEC Baseball Tournament at the Hoover Met. | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Even though the Dawgs did lose, this team still has the potential to be the best in the country. Before the game against Troy, they played Samford and scored 22 runs and allowed 0 in one of their matchups. There is no reason for Dawg fans to hang their head low or jump ship, as this team is for real.

Most times in baseball, a minor setback leads to a major comeback. The loss to Troy could fire up the Dawgs and bring more energy to the diamond. This will be the late home series for the Dawgs as they will head to Kennesaw to face off against Kennesaw State on March 3rd. They will be back home right after that one-game series.

You can watch this game on SEC Network+, and you can listen to the game on The Bulldogs Radio.

Foley Field is set before a NCAA Regionals game between Georgia and Binghamton in Athens, Ga., on Friday, May 30, 2025. | Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Starting lineup for the visiting Golden Grizzles

Starting Lineup for the Georgia Bulldogs

*Editor Note: We will update the starting lineups and projected starting pitcher when they are announced.