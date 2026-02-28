Live Updates - Georgia Baseball VS Oakland, Game Two And Three

Follow along as the Dawgs play a doubleheader today against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies.

Yesterday, the Dawgs handled the Golden Grizzlies with ease, beating them 16-6. Ryan Black started the game off with a lead-off home run, which eventually paved the way for a run-rule win. Starting pitcher, Joey Volchko, made it through 5 innings and was put in a decent amount of high-stress situations, which was his first of the year. He handled the situation beautifully and only allowed a couple of runs.

UGA's Foley Field baseball stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. News Joshua L Jones | Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

UGA catcher Daniel Jackson had a record day yesterday. On the field, he threw two people out in one inning, and also at the plate, he hit two home runs in one inning. He tallied up a total of 6 RBI's, which ties his career high from last season. "The Rhino" continues to stay hot and will look to add on to his impressive resume as the season continues.

Most of the runs for the Golden Grizzlies came from infield singles. Unlucky bounces and fast runners helped them get on base and score a couple of runs. Which is nothing to be ashamed about because you reach base on an infield single 9 out of 10 times, but in one inning, they were able to reach on infield hits three times.

UGA pitcher Bradley Stewart went into the game to warm up in the 7th inning. As he was warming up, he tweaked something in his lat, which drew the attention of the medical team. The southpaw was removed from the game before he threw his first pitch. UGA is limited with left-handed pitchers, making this injury a serious one.

The UGA paint line gets fired up during a NCAA baseball game against Arkansas in Athens, Ga., on Friday, April 11, 2025. | Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Pre Game Storylines:

Starting lineup for the Oakland Golden Grizzlies

Starting lineup for the Georgia Bulldogs

Tre Phelps will look to extend his hitting streak to 23 games, which dates back to last season. Phelps has developed great at-bats every time he steps up to the batter's box. A hitter that pitchers fear, because Phelps can do it all. Oakland is projected to throw a left-hander on the mound today, so expect Rylan Lujo to start and play the whole game. Lujo will be coming off a disappointing performance at the plate against Troy.

The last time the Dawgs played a doubleheader was against Wright State. They split the double header with UGA taking the first and Wright State taking the second. When we interviewed Phelps, he said the loss came from a lack of focus. It will be interesting to watch the Dawgs today to see if they remain focused during the 18 innings (two games) of baseball.

*Editor Note - We will update the starting lineups and projected starting pitchers when they are announced.