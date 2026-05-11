College Baseball Top 25 Rankings - Georgia Bulldogs Slide into Top 4

The Georgia Bulldogs slide into the top five of the latest college baseball rankings.

The final week of the regular season has arrived for the Georgia Bulldogs. They are coming off a huge weekend as they swept the LSU Tigers and also clinched the title of SEC Regular Season Champions. It is the first time the program has earned that title since 2008. Which is also the last time they made the College World Series.

It's been a huge season for the Diamond Dawgs. Wes Johnson and his staff were committed to building a roster from the transfer portal this offseason, and it has led to a lot of success. Even though Georgia was picked to finish ninth in the conference in the preseason coaches poll.

Georgia is now 41-11 on the season and 21-6 in conference play. They have lost just one conference series all season and have swept four teams. They will finish out the regular season against the Auburn Tigers this weekend.

As a result of Georgia's recent success, they also have received a bump in the latest college baseball rankings. Here is what the rankings look like according to D1Baseball.

Georgia Baseball Climbs Into the Top 4 After Series Sweep vs LSU

Byard pitches in relief for Georgia Baseball against Texas A&M in their SEC weekend series (UGAA) | UGAA

College Baseball Top 25

UCLA North Carolina Georgia Tech Georgia Auburn Texas Oregon State Southern Miss West Virginia Texas A&M Florida State Arkansas Mississippi State Kansas Ole Miss Oregon USC Alabama Florida Coastal Carolina Oklahoma State Arizona State Boston College Nebraska Cincinnati

Postseason play is approaching soon and the Bulldogs are looking to host the regional round for the third year in a row. The Bulldogs were eliminated in that round last year at the hands of Oklahoma State. The year prior to that, Georgia advanced to the Super Regional round and lost to NC State, so the Bulldogs are looking for their first College World Series appearance under Coach Johsnon.

Georgia's high powered offense has been the backbone of the team this season and has been a recurring theme for Coach Johnson's teams at Georgia. The head ball coach came to Georgia as a considered pitching guru, but it has been the bats that have shined in Athen the last few years .

The NCAA regionals will start at the end of the month after the conference tournament takes place. The SEC tournament will start on May 19th and will conclude on May 24th.