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College Baseball Top 25 Rankings - Georgia Bulldogs Slide into Top 4

The Georgia Bulldogs slide into the top five of the latest college baseball rankings.
Jonathan Williams|
Georgia Baseball's Kolby Branch celebrates a home run
Georgia Baseball's Kolby Branch celebrates a home run | UGAA

The Georgia Bulldogs slide into the top five of the latest college baseball rankings.

The final week of the regular season has arrived for the Georgia Bulldogs. They are coming off a huge weekend as they swept the LSU Tigers and also clinched the title of SEC Regular Season Champions. It is the first time the program has earned that title since 2008. Which is also the last time they made the College World Series.

It's been a huge season for the Diamond Dawgs. Wes Johnson and his staff were committed to building a roster from the transfer portal this offseason, and it has led to a lot of success. Even though Georgia was picked to finish ninth in the conference in the preseason coaches poll.

Georgia is now 41-11 on the season and 21-6 in conference play. They have lost just one conference series all season and have swept four teams. They will finish out the regular season against the Auburn Tigers this weekend.

As a result of Georgia's recent success, they also have received a bump in the latest college baseball rankings. Here is what the rankings look like according to D1Baseball.

Georgia Baseball Climbs Into the Top 4 After Series Sweep vs LSU

Byard pitches in relief for Georgia Baseball against Texas A&M in their SEC weekend series (UGAA)
Byard pitches in relief for Georgia Baseball against Texas A&M in their SEC weekend series (UGAA) | UGAA

College Baseball Top 25

  1. UCLA
  2. North Carolina
  3. Georgia Tech
  4. Georgia
  5. Auburn
  6. Texas
  7. Oregon State
  8. Southern Miss
  9. West Virginia
  10. Texas A&M
  11. Florida State
  12. Arkansas
  13. Mississippi State
  14. Kansas
  15. Ole Miss
  16. Oregon
  17. USC
  18. Alabama
  19. Florida
  20. Coastal Carolina
  21. Oklahoma State
  22. Arizona State
  23. Boston College
  24. Nebraska
  25. Cincinnati

Postseason play is approaching soon and the Bulldogs are looking to host the regional round for the third year in a row. The Bulldogs were eliminated in that round last year at the hands of Oklahoma State. The year prior to that, Georgia advanced to the Super Regional round and lost to NC State, so the Bulldogs are looking for their first College World Series appearance under Coach Johsnon.

Georgia's high powered offense has been the backbone of the team this season and has been a recurring theme for Coach Johnson's teams at Georgia. The head ball coach came to Georgia as a considered pitching guru, but it has been the bats that have shined in Athen the last few years .

The NCAA regionals will start at the end of the month after the conference tournament takes place. The SEC tournament will start on May 19th and will conclude on May 24th.

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Jonathan Williams
JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Access Georgia/South Carolina/Tennessee Jonathan Williams is a multimedia sports journalist who graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. He has multiple years of experience in covering college football for a variety of teams.

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