Georgia Bulldogs Crowned SEC Baseball Regular Season Champions

The Georgia Bulldogs have been crowned as the SEC regular season champions.

The Georgia Bulldogs' successful season on the baseball diamond just got even sweeter as they have officially been crowned the SEC regular season champions. The Bulldogs defeated the LSU Tigers Saturday night to clinch the title.

The Bulldogs came into Saturday needing a win, a Texas A&M loss and a Texas loss, and all three boxes were checked. Georgia secured a 13-8 victory over the Tigers on Saturday, which also secured the series win for them after winning on Friday night as well.

Georgia Bulldogs Crowned SEC Regular Season Champions

Georgia Baseball's Kolby Branch celebrates a home run | UGAA

The last time Georgia was the regular season champions was back in 2008. It is the 11th time they have earned that title in program history.

Georgia has continued to have a lot of success under head coach Wes Johnson. They have made the postseason both years, and it looks like they will be making it three straight this season. Not only that, but it looks like Georgia will be hosting the regional round for the third year in a row as long as they continue to take care of business.

Just like the other two seasons, the Bulldogs feature a very powerful lineup. They score runs in bunches, and it has led to a lot of success for the Bulldogs over the years.

This year, Georgia will be hoping to make the College World Series, something the program has not done since 2008, the same season they last were the regular season champions.

Georgia made the Super Regional round in Wes Johnson's first season, but were eliminated by NC State. Last season, they were eliminated in the regional round at the hands of Oklahoma State.

Johnson made an emphasis this past offseason to construct a lineup through the transfer portal. The Bulldogs added a long list of transfers to the roster, and it looks like it will lead to another big season for Georgia.

Despite that, players like Tre Phelps and Daniel Jackson, two players who were on Georgia's roster last season, who have been major keys to the success this season.

Georgia is now 39-11 on the season and 20-6 in conference play after Saturday's win. They will play LSU for the final game of the series and the sweep on Sunday. They will then play the Auburn Tigers next weekend for the final series of the season.