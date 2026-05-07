Former Georgia Bulldog Commits to In-State Rival

Former Georgia Bulldog Jackson McVey has committed to Georgia Tech.

The Georgia Bulldogs had quite a few players enter the transfer portal after their season ended in the first round of the NCAA tournament. One of those players was Jackson McVey, who spent one season in Athens. He has now announced his transfer destination and it looks like he will be staying in the state.

McVey has announced his commitment to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

Jackson McVey Commits to Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Mar 18, 2026; Buffalo, NY, USA; Georgia Bulldogs center Jackson McVey (22) shoots the ball during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Keybank Center. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Coming out of high school, McVey was rated as a three-star prospect, the 284th-best player in the country, the 51st-best player at his position and the 15th-best player in the state of Georgia, according to 247 sports composite rankings. He started his career at Gilmer High School and ended with Overtime Elite.

McVey only played in one game for the Bulldogs and redshirted this past season. He is looking to find an expanded role with his new team. He sat behind the likes of Somto Cyril, Justin Abson, Kareem Stagg and Dylan James this past season. All of those names are now off the roster outside of Stagg who elected to stay in Athens.

The Bulldogs lost a majority of their roster this offseason. Jeremiah Wilkinson transferred to Arkansas, Cyril chose Miami, Jordan Ross committed to Cal, Jake Wilkins committed to Cal, James chose George Washington and now McVey has chosen Georgia Tech.

The Bulldogs did retain several key pieces from last year's team. Stagg, Blue Cain, Kanon Catchings and Marcus "Smurf" Millender all elected to return to Georgia for next season.

This is nothing new for the Bulldogs. Ahead of last season, Georgia lost the majority of its roster to the transfer portal and only held on to a fwe key players. That didn't stop them from winning the most regular season games in program hisotry and making the NCAA tournament for the second year in a row.

Georgia will be looking to replicate that success this season. However, they would also prefer to improve upon their recent seasons. In both years Georgia made the tournament, they have been a first round exit at the hands of Gonzaga and Saint Louis this past season.

The Bulldogs have added quite a few players to the roster from the transfer portal and the 2026 recruiting class, and are close to filling all of the holes on the roster that were left by players who departed from the team.