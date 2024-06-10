Georgia Baseball; Game Time Announced For Game 3 of NCAA Super Regional
The game tie for the Georgia Bulldogs' battle against NC State for the NCAA Super Regional has just been revealed. Here are the details.
The Georgia Bulldogs and NC State Wolfpack are set to do battle in a winner take all game three for the NCAA Super Regional this Monday evening at 7 p.m. The winner will advance to the Men’s College World Series in Omaha.
The Bulldogs crushed NC State in game two Sunday afternoon after suffering an embarrassing defeat at the hands of the Wolfpack in game one. The Dawgs’ impressive rebound has once again reinvigorated the Georgia fanbase and will likely result in a major turnout for tomorrow evening’s game.
With a win, the Dawgs will advance to the Men’s College World Series and continue their magical run this season. Should the Bulldogs lose however, Georgia’s first season under head coach Wes Johnson would come to an end.
Georgia-NC State Super Regional Game Times
- Game 1 12 p.m. ET, Saturday
- Game 2 12 p.m. ET, Sunday
- Game 3: 7 p.m., Monday (If necessary)
All games will be made available on ESPN+ and the SECN+ apps as well as the primary broadcast on ESPNU.
Teams Headed to College World Series in Omaha
- Florida State
- North Carolina
- Virginia
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Baseball On the Verge of Making Team History
- Packers Rookie Javon Bullard Receives Praise From Fellow Teammate
- Georgia Official Visits Weekend 1 - Highlights From a Star-Studded Group
Join the Community:
Follow Christian Kirby II on Twitter: @Kirby_24K