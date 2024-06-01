Georgia Official Visits Weekend 1 - Highlights From a Star-Studded Group
The Georgia Bulldogs Football staff and program is in the midst of hosting their first big weekend of official visits in Athens. A week ago, some of the nation's top prospects were in town for the annual scavenger hunt, this week,they are following it up with a massive group of official visitors.
Several commits and five-stars are in Athens this weekend, and we have some highlights already, including Kirby Smart on the Red Carpet.
Smith is a 4-star wide receiver from Westlake High School and has set his commitment date for July 13th between Georgia and Tennessee. He's a 6'3, 200 pound target that Georgia is looking to secure in-state alongside targets like CJ Wiley and Thomas Blackshear among others.
Walker committed to the Bulldogs back in October of 2023, with to then RB coach Dell McGee. So, with McGee taking over the Georgia State job, Josh Crawford was hired to replace him. Crawford has continued to recruit Walker hard it doesn't appear he will be going anywhere anytime soon.
USC Commit Isaiah Gibson has been on campus twice now in the matter of two weekends, having spent the weekend in Athens back in mid May for the Scavenger hunt. He and Justus Terry are both USC Commits and are both on campus this weekend. Georgia has approached both recruitments the same in the sense that they haven't changed anything about their recruitment strategies. They've continued to fully persue both in-state five stars.
Georgia Recruiting - Visitors List 5-31 to 6-2
- QB, Ryan Montgomery
- RB, Bo Walker
- WR, Travis Smith Jr
- WR, Talyn Taylor
- TE, Elyiss Williams
- TE, Ethan Barbour
- OT, Ethan Barbour
- OT, Nick Brooks
- OL, Michael Carroll
- DL, Kevin Wynn
- DL, Justus Terry
- EDGE, Darren Ikinnagbon
- EDGE, Isaiah Gibson
- LB, Zayden Walker
- S, Omarion Robinson
- S, Lagonza Hayward
- CB, Chris Ewald Jr.
Georgia Football 2025 Commits
- Elyiss Williams, TE
- Jadon Perlotte, LB
- Darren Ikinnagbon, EDGE
- Ethan Barbour, tE
- Ryan Montgomery, QB
- Mason Short, OT
- Stephon Shivers, DT
- Bo Walker, RB
- Thomas Blackshear, WR
