Packers Rookie Javon Bullard Receives Praise From Fellow Teammate
Former Georgia safety Javon Bullard has already made a great first impression with some of his Green Bay teammates
During his time at the University of Georgia, Javon Bullard earned the reputation for being a fearless defensive back who was willing to go against anyone no matter the size. It seems that the rookie has brought that same attitude to Green Bay, and his teammates are already taking notice.
Packers teammate, and former Georgia Bulldog himself Eric Stokes commented on Bullard’s abilities and had nothing but praise. “I love Bull,” Said Stokes. “He came [to Georgia] right after me. He’s a dog. He’s a savage. He’s knocking heads off. I can’t wait to be out there with him.”
While Stokes and Bullard never shared the field during their time at Georgia, Bullard commented how Stokes had been somewhat of a mentor to him over the years. He also mentioned how the two are “locker buddies” given that their jersey numbers are now 20 and 21 respectively.
With Stokes’ speed and Bullard’s savagery, the Green Bay Packers could have one of the most ferocious defensive backfields in the entire league.
