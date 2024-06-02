Georgia Baseball On the Verge of Making Team History
The Georgia Bulldogs are one win away from accomplishing something they haven't done in more than 15 years.
The Georgia Bulldogs baseball team has found itself in a somewhat unfamiliar situation. The Dawgs have a shot at advancing to the NCAA Super Regional for the first time since 2008 and are just one win away from turning that goal into reality.
On Friday, the Bulldogs edged out the Army Black Knights in game one of the Athens Regional to advance to the winner’s bracket and set up a matchup between the UNC-Wilmington Seahawks. Georgia followed up its close win over Army with an 11-2 drumming over the Seahawks.
Now Georgia will await the winner of the Georgia Tech and UNC-Wilmington matchup taking place this afternoon. Should the Dawgs win, they will advance to their first-ever super regional in more than 15 years and be one step closer to the World Series. Should they lose, the two teams will face off once again in a winner-take-all matchup on Monday.
Full Schedule for Athens Regional and How to Watch
Friday, May 31 | Game 1 | Army vs. Georgia | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
Friday, May 31 | Game 2 | Georgia Tech vs. UNC Willmington | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Saturday, June 1 | Game 3 | Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser | 12 p.m.
Saturday, June 1 | Game 4 | Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner | 6 p.m.
Sunday, June 2 | Game 5 | Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser | 6 p.m.
Sunday, June 2 | Game 6 | Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner | 12 p.m.
Monday, June 3 | Game 7 | If necessary
