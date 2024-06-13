Georgia Baseball Lands Commitment From Robbie Burnett
The Georgia Baseball program has been on a bit of a turnaround since the hiring of former LSU and Twins pitching coach Wes Johnson... to say the least. The first-time head coach put the Georgia Bulldogs in their first home regional since 2008, they were one game away from making it to Omaha for the first time since 2009. It was a historic year one under the new head coach, and the returns can be seen on the recruiting trail as well.
Wes Johnson has added seven transfers so far this offseason, and has gained the commitment of Ashville transfer Robbie Burnett. Burnett was exploring his options in the 2024 MLB first year player draft but has announced his next chapter is in Athens, Georgia.
Burnett hit .323, hit 18 home runs. He did however strikeout 57 times in 50 games. He will have one year of eligibility remaining it appears after having spent three seasons with Ashville. Georgia fans might remember Burnett, as he hit two home runs in 2024 off Georgia pitching in non-conference play.
