Kirby Smart Will Reach This Historic Milestone During the 2024 College Football Season
Georgia Bulldogs head football coach Kirby Smart is in prime position to reach this historic milestone during the 2024 season.
Since becoming head coach of the Georgia Bulldogs, Kirby Smart has had a historic level of success. Not only has he won more titles than any other Georgia coach and helped field some of the greatest teams in Bulldog history. The Dawgs head coach is also on pace to reach a major milestone during the 2024 season.
Coach Smart became the winningest head coach through their first 100 games in SEC history last season when he defeated UAB to boost his total record to 85-15. His overall record now stands at 94-16, just six wins his 100th victory.
Once Smart reaches this milestone, he will join Georgia legends Mark Richt, Vince Dooley, and Wally Butts as the only head coaches to reach the century mark at the University of Georgia and will further cement his legacy as one of the greatest Bulldog coaches in the team's storied history.
While assuming Georgia victories would be frowned upon by the man himself, things would have to go catastrophically wrong for Kirby Smart and his team to keep the Bulldogs head coach from reaching his 100th win during the 2024 season.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 Football Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.)
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.)
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee
- Nov. 23 vs UMass
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Baseball On the Verge of Making Team History
- Packers Rookie Javon Bullard Receives Praise From Fellow Teammate
- Georgia Official Visits Weekend 1 - Highlights From a Star-Studded Group
Join the Community:
Follow Christian Kirby II on Twitter: @Kirby_24K