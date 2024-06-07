Georgia Football Utilizing Something This Offseason More Than it Ever Has
The Georgia Bulldogs football program is doing something more than it has ever done this offseason.
Kirby Smart and his staff have been regarded as one of the best college football programs regarding talent acquisition. Their ability to not only recruit but develop players sets them apart as one of the most dominant teams in all of sports.
But while the Dawgs have steadily dominated the high school recruiting trail, it seems that they are expanding their horizons a bit more this season. This of course is about their activity in the transfer portal.
Now, of course, Georgia has been willing to utilize the portal to recruit talent in the past. But the Dawgs’ 2024 recruiting class suggests that the Bulldogs are doing it at a much larger rate this season.
Currently, the Bulldogs have signed 11 total players from the transfer portal in this year’s class. Which is nearly three times more than they have signed in any other class.
While Georgia’s staff is using the portal more than they ever have this offseason, it is likely not a result of the team’s ability to recruit. It is much more likely the Dawgs’ heavy utilization of the portal this year likely stems from the massive amounts of departures the Bulldogs have seen the past few seasons whether it be the transfer portal or the NFL Draft.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 Football Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.)
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.)
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee
- Nov. 23 vs UMass
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech
